Oprah Winfrey ‘wouldn’t have been a good mom’

Oprah Winfrey believes she “wouldn’t have been a good mom.”
The 63-year-old star has no regrets about not having children of her own because she doesn’t “have the patience” for babies.
The media mogul said: “I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”
Oprah, who gave birth to a son when she was just 14, but he died in hospital a few weeks later, doesn’t think she missed out on being a parent because she’s a mother figure to the 172 girls at her Leadership Academy boarding school in Johannesburg, South Africa.
She told the April issue of Good Housekeeping UK magazine: “When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children.
“Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.” Discussing her involvement in the boarding school, she added: “It is more rewarding than I would ever have imagined. I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain.” IOL