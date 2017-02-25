Oprah Winfrey ‘wouldn’t have been a good mom’

Oprah Winfrey believes she “wouldn’t have been a good mom.”

The 63-year-old star has no regrets about not having children of her own because she doesn’t “have the patience” for babies.

The media mogul said: “I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

Oprah, who gave birth to a son when she was just 14, but he died in hospital a few weeks later, doesn’t think she missed out on being a parent because she’s a mother figure to the 172 girls at her Leadership Academy boarding school in Johannesburg, South Africa.