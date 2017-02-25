Amber Rose buys strip club

Former stripper Amber Rose has bought a 60% share in Los Angeles strip club Ace of Diamonds.

Speaking as she picked up the Vanguard award for her SlutWalk activism, she said in a video shared by The Shade Room: “I was a dancer, I was an exotic dancer, I was stripper for a very long time. Best time of my life, by the way. I had the time of my life.

“But do y’all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it. So this is to every girl out there, every stripper, ya’ll can one day be on stage with Russell Simmons, receiving an award.”

Amber has bought a 60% share of the business, and Jason Robertson, the co-owner and operator of Ace of Diamonds has praised the “boss lady” for the way she wants to work with the women who dance at the club.

He told E! News: “Her role is the boss lady.

“She is bringing in these dancers and these women and hostesses are having women’s rights more than what they had before.

“It’s not going to be them treated like pieces of meat. She’s brought in more of a structure where you have to respect what they’re doing. With that, I can’t say no to that. She understands it. She comes from it. She understands women more than anybody, I believe. She stands up for women more than anybody, I believe and she has overwhelming power over the whole situation.”

Last summer, the talk show host and her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa – who have son Sebastian, four, together – celebrated reaching a divorce settlement at Ace of Diamonds, and the pair spent $30,000 on strippers.

She previously said: “It’s so crazy that we are literally the best of friends. We hang out all the time. We have family days with the baby.