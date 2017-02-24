Zim ‘won’t tolerate Maimane’s senseless insults’ – minister

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly slammed Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane for “attacking” President Robert Mugabe and “meddling in the country’s internal affairs”.

President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AFP)
President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AFP)

This came after media reports on Wednesday indicated that Maimane had called on Mugabe, 93, to be forcibly removed from power in the same way that Gambia’s former leader Yahya Jammeh was ousted.

“We must stand for democracy. The Zimbabweans won the elections, the opposition won the elections and we (South Africa) negotiated a government of national unity, undermining the will of the people.

“We must do to Zimbabwe what had happened in Gambia, where the Economic Community of West African States troops were deployed, leading to Jammeh leaving the country,” Maimane was quoted as saying.

But, according to the state-owned Herald newspaper,  Zimbabwe’s information, media and broadcasting service minister, Christopher Mushohwe, said the southern African country would not tolerate such “unprovoked insults”.

‘Zimbabwe’s situation is bad’

“It… comes as no surprise to the government of Zimbabwe that President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, himself a leading proponent of region-wide black economic empowerment, should be the natural target for the white-driven Democratic Alliance, DA and the white-adopted Economic Freedom Fighters, EFF, both of South Africa, and jointly agitating for ‘a post liberation era’ in southern Africa,” Mushohwe was quoted as saying.

Mushohwe claimed that the DA and the EFF were neither democratic nor about economic freedom, but were “an act of political beguilement, calculated to protect a white-led economic status quo targeting those threatening it”.

EFF leader Julius Malema made headlines last month following his  “Grandpa it’s enough” comments in which he called on Mugabe to relinquish power.

Malema said at the time that Mugabe was “incapable of discharging his duties” and called on members of the ruling Zanu-PF party to be brave enough to tell the nonagenarian to go.

“Zimbabwe’s situation is bad. President Mugabe cannot even control a spade… We are not going to be good friends if we don’t tell them that what they are doing is not good for Zimbabwe’s people,” Malema was quoted as saying.

Mugabe has been in power since 1980 when the southern African country attained its independence from colonial Britain. News24

 

  • The truth always hate the its time for the oldest leader to step down nd give chance to young people, above all he has failed

  • Those are not senseless remarks, the problem with our ministers is the worship nonsense and on the back of their minds they know the truth. Zanu Pf gvt has failed and that doesn’t need a rocket scientist to tell.

  • Not failed like zuma zupta

  • 99.9% of DA speech is true

  • ZANU Pf should know by now that president Mugabe issues of him stepping down is not about their party , it’s for the nation as a whole. D.A leader Maimmani is not the first to say that, karma deed followed by Malema ,Mr president must step down for the good of our poor nation for heavens’ sake.

    • All of them are the same. Even Mmusi Maimane is not a good leader so he must keep quiet.

  • Mmusi Maimane its a bigest Gay in the world. He is a brain washed man. He must remove those white goats first they won black South African land and everything is in their hands. Mr Maimane, you are just a barbaric man. In Zimbabwe we will never allow any white goats to rule over us even after Mugabe.

    • Black or white blue or red what we need is good governance those black in zim what is it that they are doing only looting money everyday for the past 37 years instead of going forward they arw moving back to the stone edge days maimane is better those whites are uplifting the life of the pple by providing jobs

  • Rational people will never tolerate stupid Mugabe and his cronies’ tendencies

  • Thats ZANU PF for you. Always defending the indefensible. Anyway there is absolutely nothing they can do to Maimane because he is in a country that practices free speech unlike here in Zimbabwe. ZANU PF behaves like a bunch of rabid dogs everytime someone points out and bares the truth about their ancient relic.

  • The sooner ZANU PF realises that a lot of good and progress will be accomplished and achieved in Zimbabwe once Mugabe is gone the better for everyone. Mugabe is running Zimbabwe like his dairy company Alpha & Omega and thinks thatour lives begin and end at his behest like his business entity.

  • And dumping ur Zim dollar inorder to adopt their Rand is sensible/ insensible?

  • Maimane is talking the truth, where ever on earth do you get a 93yr old president except Zim. That’s madness, don’t support evil you morons

  • Udzwai chokwadi imi munonyadzisa kubva rini muchichengeterwa vanhu wenyu neSA matadza kupa vanhu mabasa munyika honai vanhu vorohwa manje joni mhosva yenyu

  • We want to help remove Mugabe but who can we vote for not Tsvangirai not Mawarire who then not all the idiots looking into the mirror Mugabe is better than them all even if he is 150yrs

  • Maimane is ryt cz Zim problems are directly affectin SA ,how many Zimbabweans are livin in SA gettin medication etc for free ,some things ratha thiz ZANLA guys b ashamed and keep quite cz facts are facts ,we need fresh ideas ,democracy and new leadership ,th economy has been on life support fo decades yet peopl have no ryt to complain

  • Maimane is ryt cz Zim problems are directly affectin SA ,how many Zimbabweans are livin in SA gettin medication etc for free ,some things ratha thiz ZANLA guys b ashamed and keep quite cz facts are facts ,we need fresh ideas ,democracy and new leadership ,th economy has been on life support fo decades yet peopl have no ryt to complain

  • vanhu tsvagai mabasa

  • maimane the gardner shut up

  • Nonsense

  • Next

  • Grandfather (Harahwa)

  • Ukuyangisa liyayangisa Zim government you are busy you guys muchingo gocha nyana ne torch doing nothing there only think of eating some of us we don’t care about your birthdays our brothers are being butchered in SA coz of you guys ,people with no direction budget apana every thing is fockol ,Why don’t you rest old staff why?

  • Harahwa iyo ngaibve pachigaro igoona nyika ichibudirira.

  • People like Success yr brain needs l
    Panelbeating

  • If someone calls a spade a spade, ZanuPf regime calls it senseless remarks, these guys want to be praised for the abuse of office, ZanuPf you must be ashamed of yourselves! Please give the pple of Zimbabwe some breath caz right now you are so rotten and disgusting!

  • Yu tolerate xenophobia

  • Who are going to listern can u tell me its ok bcz u only listern to lusifer the devil bcz thats were u belong all of u. U think all pple hate zanupf and its leader or what

  • Conquistador

    Mugabe can never be ousted the same way they ousted that stupid fool, Jammeh. He’s too smart.