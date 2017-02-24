Wayne Rooney urged to snub China transfer by Ronaldinho

By Chris Davie | Metro |

Wayne Rooney has been urged to snub a move to the Chinese Super League by former Barcelona star Ronaldinho.

On Thursday, Rooney released a statement confirming that he had offers to leave Manchester United, but insisted that he will remain at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

And the Brazil icon insists it is too early in the 31-year-old’s career to consider a transfer to the Far East.

‘It is not meant as any disrespect, but I do not want to see Wayne Rooney play in China just yet,’ Ronaldinho told Fox Latin America.

‘Maybe in two or three seasons he can consider it, but not now.

‘If his time at Manchester United is up, then it is up, but he will still be an important player for many of the top clubs in England, Italy, Spain, Germany, or France.

‘Over the last 10 years he is one of the players I have respected most, he has exceptional ability and I want to see him play in a league that will still test him.’