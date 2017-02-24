Stun grenades, rubber bullets fired at #Antiforeigner marchers in South Africa

By

Police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse both foreign nationals and the protesters.

The Mamelodi group that intended to hand over a memorandum to Home Affairs has not reached its destination.

The foreign nationals, who are armed, said they were out to defend themselves.

Police earlier fired stun grenades at anti-migrant protesters outside Home Affairs offices in Pretoria.

There are currently two groups of anti-foreigners protesters in the Pretoria city centre. The Mamelodi group wanted to deliver a memorandum peacefully, but the Atteridgeville crowd would not accept this.

The second group then went on a looting spree in the CBD, prompting police to take action.

The protesters were also lying in the middle of the road daring police to shoot them.

There’s a standoff on Johannes Ramokhoase Street between large groups of the protesters and foreign nationals.