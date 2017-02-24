Stun grenades, rubber bullets fired at #Antiforeigner marchers in South Africa

By Sakhile Ndlazi and Goitsemang Tlhabye | IOL |

Police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse both foreign nationals and the protesters. 

The Mamelodi group that intended to hand over a memorandum to Home Affairs has not reached its destination.

The foreign nationals, who are armed, said they were out to defend themselves.

Police earlier fired stun grenades at anti-migrant protesters outside Home Affairs offices in Pretoria.

There are currently two groups of anti-foreigners protesters in the Pretoria city centre. The Mamelodi group wanted to deliver a memorandum peacefully, but the Atteridgeville crowd would not accept this.

The second group then went on a looting spree in the CBD, prompting police to take action.

The protesters were also lying in the middle of the road daring police to shoot them.

There’s a standoff on Johannes Ramokhoase Street between large groups of the protesters and foreign nationals.

The foreign nationals, mostly Somalians have decided to stand their ground.

Both groups are armed. The Somalians say they have had enough of the xenophobic attacks.

A police helicopter and two nyalas are on the scene keeping the two groups apart.