Plot to bring down Wicknell Chivayo – Prof Ntini (Opinion)

By Prof Ntini

The recent attack by The Sunday Mail newspaper on businessman Mr. Wicknell Chivayo in an article titled “Chivayo US$200m project stalls” that was carried in its publication of the 19th of February 2017 exposed the disappearance of thoughtful, investigative journalism in the country.

Precarious working conditions and poverty pay rates in the country’s media houses have led to a decline in ethical and professional standards in the industry. It’s now difficult to separate journalism from propaganda and impartial reporting.

Despite the fact that Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd successfully won the tender in April 2016 and has not indicated its inability to meet the specified project deadline, The Sunday Mail newspaper without formally getting the correct position regarding the project status went on to write an uninformed article whose main purpose was to discredit the company’s Chief Executive Mr. Chivayo.

It’s common knowledge that these projects are high in capital outlay, and require long construction periods for completion. With the turnaround time above 12 months it must be noted that a significant portion of this time goes to manufacturing, factory testing and shipping logistics from countries of origin for the inputs for the projects.

The article by The Sunday Mail Leisure Editor, Garikai Mazara failed to balance the public’s need for information against potential harm to Intratrek Zimbabwe’s corporate image. Mr. Chivayo is being persecuted for Intratrek Zimbabwe’s response to the Government call encouraging the local business community to seize the numerous opportunities presented by the ongoing national infrastructure rehabilitation initiatives.

Stringent tender processes that required among other conditions the bidding consortium to be led by a company with more than five years experience in similar projects were involved.

The tenders required a robust balance sheet and annual turnover in excess of $50 million for the past five consecutive years and in addition to competitive commercial price proposal, winning bidders were required to meet a wide scope of works.

Intratrek Zimbabwe did not in any way influence the SPB in awarding it tenders. Its track record speaks for itself.

It’s now known that if you are a successful individual, highly charismatic or popular then at some point you are guaranteed to be the target of character assassination by The Sunday Mail Leisure Editor, Garikai Mazara.

We have become a nation of people who use character assassination instead of discussion. If someone disagrees with us, we try to destroy them and their standing in the community. We try to degrade them to death.

We do not talk about why we think their ideas are wrong. Instead, we try to vanquish their ideas by destroying their worth as people. We need to condemn in the strongest terms a growing culture of presenting negative news as the only selling news.