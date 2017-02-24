Infantino headlines bash

By Eddie Chikamhi and Paul Mundandi

FIFA president Gianni Infantino headlined a cast of high-profile guests at a colourful night at the Harare International Conference Centre where he joined hands with the continental football leadership in celebrating Philip Chiyangwa’s birthday and rise to become COSAFA leader.

Infantino arrived at the Harare International Airport around 8:30pm and was welcomed by officials from ZIFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

The Italian lawyer was among the rich list of football dignitaries which also included a delegation from the world football governing body, football leaders from across the continent, high-profile businesspeople and locals from all walks of life.

Infantino arrived abode a private jet and was quickly whisked to the HICC where he was given a red carpet treatment as he joined in the fun with the other invited guests in a five-star bashed hosted in honour of Chiyangwa.

The FIFA boss is expected pay a courtesy call on President Mugabe today and will also visit ZIFA’s development programmes that include the ZIFA Village which was built under the FIFA Goal Project.

The historic visit to Zimbabwe by the FIFA boss has been highly welcomed because of its significance towards football development and in terms of sports tourism.

The Italian lawyer, who ascended to the helm of world football in February last year, appear to be gaining popularity in Africa following the decision to increase the participating teams at the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 starting from 2026.

South Africa Football Association president Danny Jordaan was also among the guests.

Jordaan hailed the gesture by the COSAFA president to bring together football leaders from across the continent on a different platform outside the stadium.

He told reporters on his arrival at the Harare International Airport that what Chiyangwa did has been lacking on the continent for many years.

He said unity was key for development and believes African football leaders would only advance development and co-operation through regular gatherings whether formal or informal.

“It’s another gathering of football officials. Many are here and others are coming. These things are rare on the continent. The only time that we are around in the stadium is when we compete but while we compete we are must also cooperate.

“So co-operation and competition are two sides of what is required to see progress in football. And these gatherings give us the opportunity to discuss, to exchange ideas, to look at the future of African football and the direction of African football,” said Jordaan.

The SAFA president said the get-together was especially important considering they are coming from another huge gathering in South Africa where all the 54 countries had been invited for an unprecedented summit with the FIFA boss.

The executive summit discussed general issues in the game and Infantino took time to explain FIFA’s plans to expand the World Cup and changes to its development structures.

The Italian football boss said FIFA wants to increase the number of African teams playing in the World Cup after expanding the competition from 32 to 46 participants from 2026.

Africa currently have five slots and want the number doubled.

Jordaan said they discussed issues in the spirit of development and was hopeful of the future.

He also hailed the Africa Cup of Nations and made a special mention of Zimbabwe who he said had one of the best attacks at the tournament.

“I think it was good. For the first time we gathered many of the African countries together with some European countries. Germany was there, Slovenia was there and to focus on the path forward in terms of where our global football is going.

“One of the focus area was around the discussion of the next World Cup for 2018. Everyone endorsed it, and as well to develop on FIFA’s forward, development programme and the success the African nations have achieved.

“We come from the Africa Cup of Nations, of course. Zimbabwe came with a good team but they must tighten their defence. Their attack was probably one of the best in that tournament.

“And many other countries, Uganda did well and we look forward to more progress on the African continent particularly in Southern Africa where we are part of the members of COSAFA and CECAFA,” said Jordaan.

Meanwhile, Frans Mbidi the Namibian Football Association president also felt football leaders should play a bigger role in eliminating bias against Southern Africa.

The Namibia FA president was happy to be in Zimbabwe which he described as his second home.

Mbidi came to the helm of Namibian Football in December 2014 and he is also the vice-president to Chiyangwa at the COSAFA level.

“We are not just partners in football with Zimbabwe. We enjoy cordial relations and our relations date back.

“Football in Africa, especially the southern part, is very good but we feel that it’s now time we stand up and eliminate the biasness towards the Southern Africa countries.

“I feel as Africans we are one and they should be fairness in the way we treat and see other countries as far as football is concerned,” he said. The Herald