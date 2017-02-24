Community service for office sex with wife

By Cynthia Dube

A man from Bulawayo who was arrested for allegedly breaking into a safe-house for victims of domestic violence and had sex with his wife in an office, has been ordered to perform 315 hours of community service at a police station.



Mthabisi Mpofu (24) of Makokoba suburb was caught red-handed while having sex with Ms Sikhanyiso Nkala at the Musasa Projects office in the city last Saturday.

Mpofu and his wife are on separation and the two arranged to meet secretly at the safe-house.

The man gained entry into the office through a window at around 11PM and the two had sex in the presence of several victims housed at the building.

Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya convicted Mpofu on his own plea of guilty to unlawful entry and public indecency.

Mr Tashaya sentenced Mpofu to 12 months in prison but suspended three months on condition that he does not commit a similar crime.

“The remaining nine months is converted to 315 hours of community service. You will do a community service at Mzilikazi Police Station starting today,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto said on February 18 at around 11PM, Mpofu went to Musasa Project building and gained entry into one of the offices through the window.

A Musasa Projects Programmes Officer, Ms Angeline Munangwa, walked in on the couple and called a security guard.

Mr Hondoyemoto said the security guard reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person. The Chronicle