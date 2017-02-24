Claudio Ranieri ‘furious’ after Leicester City sacking

Claudio Ranieri is furious with Leicester City’s decision to sack him, according to reports.

The Italian beat odds of 5,000/1 to guide the Foxes to a historic Premier League title victory but has been axed just nine months later.

Ranieri was informed of the decision less than 24 hours after Leicester suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League.

According to The Sun, Ranieri is ‘furious’ with the decision and was ‘betrayed’ by his players and the club’s Thai owners, who gave him their public backing less than a month ago.

The report also claims that Ranieri’s relationship with Leicester’s key players had broken down and the Italian had lost the confidence of the dressing room.

The Sun also claimed that the players considered Ranieri a ‘dead man walking’, according to a Leicester insider.

Ranieri has left the team 17th in the Premier League and just a point above the relegation zone. Metro