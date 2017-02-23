ZBC journalist in hit-and-run accident

A Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation journalist Buttler Nhepure has appeared in court over a hit-and-run accident along Hurworth Road, Highlands in Harare.

court scaNhepure allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving a Toyota Corolla, but did not stop.

The pedestrian, Gerald Gumbo, managed to capture the registration number of the vehicle and its colour.

Nhepure was identified through Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), leading to his arrest.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ruramai Chitumbura facing charges of negligent driving and failing to stop after an accident and was remanded to March 9 for trial.

Nhepure is a holder of a valid class four driver’s licence.

The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano alleged that on October 23, 2016 at around 6pm, Nhepure was driving along Hurworth Road due south, while Gumbo was walking along the same road due north.

It is alleged that on approaching Enterprise Road, Nhepure started reversing his vehicle and hit Gumbo on his right hip and he fell down.

Nhepure did not stop after the accident, it is alleged.

Mrs Nyagano alleged that Nhepure was negligent in failing to keep a proper lookout, to stop or act reasonably when collision seemed imminent and to sound his horn. The Herald