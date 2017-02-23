Man shot dead in Hillbrow store robbery

By Ilanit Chernick | IOL |

A 36-year-old man was shot dead when he entered a Hillbrow store only to find a robbery in progress.

Hillbrow police spokesperson Sergeant Mduduzi Zondo said the incident happened around 6pm on Wednesday on the corners of Twist and Goldreich Streets.

“Five armed suspects entered the supermarket pretending to be customers, one of the men stood outside to watch while the others ordered everyone in the store to lie down.

“They demanded money and airtime, taking an undisclosed amount of both,” Zondo explained.

“A customer walked into the shop unaware of what was happening and when he realised he tried to exit the supermarket but the suspect outside saw him and shot him.

“He was shot once in the upper body and the suspects managed to get away,” he said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when they arrived on scene, paramedics found a large number of local law enforcement already in attendance.

“Paramedics were lead into the cafe, to where they found the male patient lying on the floor.

“ER24 paramedics assessed the patient, who was found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Unfortunately nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene,” Meiring said

Zondo said that a manhunt has been launched for the five suspects.

“A case of murder and business robbery is being investigated and we are calling on anyone with information to please come forward,” he added.

This shooting comes after five people including two children, were shot and killed cold blood by a man at the Madison Square building in Hillbrow on Monday night.

A 21-year-old woman, her child, her eight-year-old brother, their mother and a visiting female friend were the victims while a three-year-old child managed to survive the ordeal.

Police are still investigating several leads relating to the case. No arrests have yet been made.