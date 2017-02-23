Kanye West and Drake can’t understand their own feud

The world stands to benefit from Kanye West and Drake being friends. So far we’ve only had ‘Pop Style’ and a handful of other single collaborations from the pair and it’s always felt like a bigger joint creative project is inevitable.

The signs looked good in 2016, with the pair even sharing a stage together and publicly declaring their mutual respect, but then Kanye soured things by saying during his Saint Pablo Tour (aka Rant Season) that his songs were “overplayed” (below).

Drake was pretty confused, as the last thing he knew they were working on an album together.