Government procurement system under scrutiny

By Phillimon Mhlanga

Government is moving to overhaul the public procurement system, after public concern over the State Procurement Board (SPB) for controversially awarding multi-million dollar tenders to undeserving bidders with questionable credentials.

Although the SPB usually uses an open tendering process whereby interested bidders can submit bids, there are many instances where officials have handpicked candidates in the proposed projects, in a move that has raised eyebrows.

Former SPB chairman, Charles Kuwaza, who was at the helm of the tender board for many years until November 2015, was accused of violating professional ethics by awarding tenders to companies that did not meet specifications. He has denied the charges.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance in 2012, Kuwaza admitted that the SPB had corrupt officers who “opened tenders and phoned bidders demanding bribes to facilitate winning”.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, also commented on the rot in 2014 saying the SPB was awarding tenders to briefcase companies, thereby increasing the cost of doing business. He described the tendering system as the “capital city of corruption”.

Chinamasa said lucrative tenders were being awarded to middlemen as well.

Given that public procurement plays a significant role in the economy, transparency is considered to be a prerequisite for ensuring accountability of public officials. It takes form in a variety of practices, such as publishing procurement policies, advance publication of procurement plans, advertisement of tender notices, disclosure of evaluation criteria in solicitation documents, publication of contract awards and prices paid and many others.

Analysts who spoke to the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) last week said public procurement in Zimbabwe had become the bedrock of government corruption. They said an effective and efficient procurement process, which includes incorporating adequate controls to promote competition and minimise the risk of corruption and ensure value for money, must be established.

In this regard, strengthening governance in public procurement reduces risks in complex contracts, which is a new frontier which promotes integrity and prevention of corruption in procurement, they said.

Economist, Gerald Munyoro, who is senior lecturer at Chinhoyi University of Technology’s Graduate Business School and a regional economic development specialist, said corruption was bleeding the economy.

Munyoro said: “It’s unfortunate that corruption is now a culture. This means it’s now part of survival strategies and this is caused by economic hardships and greediness. Its, however, regrettably coming at a huge economic and social cost to the country because a deal that is unrealised means a particular good or service will not be there disadvantaging the generality of the people who might have benefited from it including the local entrepreneurs depending on the good or service. It also means there is no wealth that would be created resulting in contraction of the Zimbabwean economy or negative growth.”

He added: “Officials need to go back to basics of morality and ethical behaviour. There is also need to strengthening these (procurement) institutions to ensure adequate checks and balances are in place. In short its basic humanity which is lacking or has disappeared.”

Over the years, Zimbabwe has endured serious malpractices in the local bidding system, which resulted in firms awarded tenders failing to kick start or complete projects due to lack of capacity.

In most cases tenders have been awarded to struggling companies, a development which put into question their ability to deliver.

Most high profile but undeserving bidders include a Chinese contractor, China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC), which in 2013 won the bid to undertake expansion work at Hwange Power Station, the country’s biggest coal-fired power plant, after it tendered its bid at US$1,38 billion.

Government, however, was forced to cancel the tender after CMEC failed to honour its obligation owing to lack of capacity.

The Chinese company failed to secure funding to get the project off the ground, years after winning the tender, resulting in then energy minister, Dzikamai Mavhaire, forcing the SPB to look for another contractor for the US$1,5 billion project.

This resulted in SPB awarding the tender to another Chinese firm, Sino Hydro Corporation, which had also bid for the contract. Its bidding price was US$1,17 billion for the expansion project.

Sino Hydro, which is also implementing the Kariba South Power Station expansion project, has however secured the crucial funding from Export Import Bank of China. C&M understands that financial closure for the project will be achieved next month after all conditions precedent have been fulfilled for the release of the funds.