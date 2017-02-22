Wife killer to undergo mental examination

By Tendai Rupapa

A Harare man reportedly ran amok and stabbed his wife to death before assaulting his father and brother with an iron bar over an undisclosed misunderstanding.

It is alleged Godknows Mutyoramwendo (25) of 8898 Glenwood Park, Epworth, went on to smash all the windowpanes and asbestos roofing sheets of his father’s eight-roomed house.

Mutyoramwendo yesterday appeared before magistrate Mr Elisha Singano charged with murder.

The man, however, exhibited signs of derangement and it took three prison guards to take him back to court holding cells as he wrestled them.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa applied to have Mutyoramwendo examined by two medical practitioners to ascertain his mental status.

Mr Singano granted the application and ordered the State to proceed in terms of the Mental Health Act.

It is the State’s case that last Sunday at around 6am, Mutyoramwendo was sleeping with his wife – Samantha Gumi – in their bedroom when an altercation ensued.

According to the State, the couple had a long-standing domestic dispute.

Mutyoramwendo, the court heard, suddenly took a knife and stabbed his wife in the chest and stomach. She died instantly.

Mutyoramwendo left the now deceased lying in a pool of blood and locked the door to their bedroom from outside. He met his younger brother, Joseph, outside and started assaulting him.

He accused him of being disrespect-ful.

Joseph screamed for help and their father rushed outside to investigate.

The father tried to stop Mutyoramwendo from further attacking his brother but he grabbed a metal bar and struck him, the State alleged.

He started smashing all the windowpanes of their house and the asbestos roofing sheets.

His father rushed to Epworth Police Station where he made a report.

He went back to his house in the company of police officers who arrested Mutyoramwendo while he was still destroying the house.

The police broke into Godknows’ bedroom and discovered Gumi’s lifeless body.The Herald