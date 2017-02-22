Policeman a suspect in garage heist & shootout: cop or robber?

By Leonard Ncube and Whinsley Masara

A traffic cop is suspected to be part of a gang of three armed robbers that raided West Service Station in Lupane on Monday night and was involved in a shootout with detectives in Bulawayo hours later.

Two of the robbers allegedly fired four shots at the service station before speeding off with $161 and fuel worth $54 at around 8PM. The gang is still at large.

Driving a black Toyota Noah, registration number AED 5411, they allegedly sent police officers scurrying for cover as they hit drums and sped through a roadblock about 150km from Bulawayo.

Sources close to investigations claimed that the police officer, Alfred Zvapera (31) of Senga 2 suburb in Gweru owns the getaway vehicle.

They alleged that he is also wanted for robbery cases which occurred in Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Matabeleland South provinces. He has allegedly not been reporting for duty since last week.

Mr Obert Murwira of West Service Station said the gang pretended they wanted to buy fuel.

“The fuel attendant Mr Sebastian Mukute refuelled the vehicle with $54 worth of petrol. They suddenly pointed a gun at him before firing four shots,” said Mr Murirwa.

“They ordered everyone to lie down, including cops who were also queuing for fuel. They got away with $161 from the attendant and didn’t pay for the fuel.”

Mr Mukute was not at work yesterday as he was said to be at home still in shock.

The Chronicle spoke to Mr Busani Sibanda, who narrated how he cheated death when the robbers shot at him twice from close range but missed. The Chronicle