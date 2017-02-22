Musvo Zimbabwe website suspended

Musvo Zimbabwe, a controversial website claiming to be promoting sexual morality by publishing salacious details of alleged sexual promiscuity in the Zimbabwean community has been suspended by its hosting company.

Days after publishing an article targeting a prominent Zimbabwean lawyer, the website appears to have run foul of the rules set out by the hosting company Go Daddy. The site featured pictures of nudity and at times sex scenes, a clear violation of hosting rules.

Its not clear who runs the website although it has been alleged in the past that controversial human rights activist Viomak, real name Violet Makunike is behind the site.

Despite claiming to be promoting sexual promiscuity, the site has on many occasions run stories based on alleged malicious emails and pictures with little cross checking or corroboration. It remains to be seen if the website will move to another hosting company.