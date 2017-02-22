Mugabe wants rand as currency

23
2159

By Tawanda Karombo | IOL |

President Robert Mugabe has hinted that he would prefer the adoption of the rand in Zimbabwe despite the reluctance to adopt the currency from his government.

Mugabe, who turned 93 on Tuesday, said in a televised interview to mark his birthday that he had asked Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and central bank governor John Mangudya to explore use of the rand in Zimbabwe.

“We are in a multiple currency system. I don’t know why the finance minister and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor had not wanted to use other currencies such as the rand, the euro or the yen. They say we are going to do it,” said Mugabe.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries has also insisted that Zimbabwe should use the rand to ease off liquidity challenges for manufacturing companies. A treasury official said the department had decided against full adoption of the rand because of fluctuations in value over the past few years.

Tourism incentive

Mangudya has previously said that the process to adopt the rand for use was cumbersome as it required that Zimbabwe first put into circulation its own currency.

The central bank last December introduced bond notes “ with equal value to the US dollar” but these have not helped ease the cash crunch in the country.

But strengthening tourism ties with South Africa has also prompted for incentives for usage or adoption of the rand, with tourism minister Walter Mzembi saying: “Measures to incentivise rand acceptance as transactional currency in the tourism sector”would boost the industry and the economy

Figures released by Statistics South Africa this week show that Zimbabwe was a major market for African tourist arrivals in South Africa last year. SA was also a major hub through which international tourist arrivals into Zimbabwe are facilitated and processed.

Mugabe has also blamed Zimbabweans for hoarding money instead of depositing it in the banks. But he said this was because there was no confidence in the financial sector.

  • that makes sense. for the first tym from his mouth. but he shld also listen to calls from South Africans abt his retirement as a positive step for Zim.

    that would mean sa will be taking over zim economy especially that we are not producing anything. with this zim asset thing its impossible president Robert mugabe.

  • grandpa finally speaks sense

  • this is a good move tho.Its accessible that the $

  • kana vashandisa rand ivo vanenge vadzvaka nekuti iyi yeku exploiter vanoshanda joni inenge yapera. nyaya yavo yekutirambidza kutenga zvinhu zvekuvaka kuno joni vachiitira kuzotidhurisira muzvitoro zvavo inenge yapera. nyaya yeava vema black market inenge yapera, ndiani anoda kuchinja ma rands iwo achingondoshanda kumusha? ndosaka govt ravamugabe risingadi rand, vari kudla ma millions nekuda kwedu vanhu vazere joni

    • Rand makes sense for once l agree on this one it means loads of closed companies will be opened and people will be happy

    • Rand makes sense for once l agree on this one it means loads of closed companies will be opened and people will be happy

    Mugabe is delusional. Living in a la-la land, talking nonsense, popping pills and soiling diapers.

    • Mutunhu Une Mago

      soiling diapers kkkkkk huggies small to be specific

  • after some time of denial the goblin finally accepts

  • All these endeavours are not solutions, the answer to all this is for Mugabe to go, he has shown no clue as to how a country can be run!

  • That will be the best thing he does before he leaves office

  • Zimbabwe will not be a collony again😎😎😎😎😎

  • We said ths befre bt thy dnt want to listen thy thnk thy ar educated tha us look now bond is loosin value daily zvatanga nevarikuchinja mari kwasara mumashop nemumichovha….interms of biznes if we adopt rand zvirinyore nkt mst of our commodities zvobva especially southfruca

  • Ummmmm something is wrong here, gud pple remember mugabe finished all US dollars in the country next he wants to take all rands through banks nd go with to Singapore Ooooo no

  • SA has been so lucky ..the zim crisis has helped in cheap labour frm millions of desperate educated pple

  • Zvino joni yacho maforeigner zvoorohwa muchashanda sei mese muchangonzi muri maNigi

  • Kuti mira pamberi pevanhu kutaura izvozvo. Kusanyara sure. What do that say about you

  • Ipfungwa dzirinani pakuona kwangu

  • But how can a grown man utter such things without shame? He wants to adopt other peoples currency? And what happened to our currency? Who’s policies led us to this point?

  • Long over due