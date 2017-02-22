Infantino to touch down at Harare airport

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

FIFA president Gianni Infantino arrives in Harare tomorrow evening and is expected to meet President Robert Mugabe on Friday before flying out later in the evening.

Infantino touches down at the Harare International Airport to be part of celebrations to mark Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa’s belated 58th birthday and his ascendency to the Cosafa presidency.

The celebrations have shaken the Caf leadership, which claims they are meant to destabilise Caf ahead of its elective annual general meeting set for Ethiopia next month.

Cosafa has already declared its support for Madagascar FA president Ahmad Ahmad, who is challenging the long serving Cameroonian strongman in the elections.

“We have our ceremony on Thursday and on Friday we will take the Fifa president to vakuru (President Mugabe) and afterwards we will show him a few places of interest in Zimbabwe,” said Chiyangwa.

The finer details of the Fifa delegation’s itinerary are expected to be released this afternoon at a press conference that has been called by Chiyangwa at his Harare offices.

The Government, through the Ministry of Sport and Recreation, has already endorsed the visit of the Swiss, with Minister Makhosini Hlongwane telling the Bulawayo Press Club last week that he was looking forward to the visit. The Chronicle