Chris Brown gets restraining order to stay away from Karrueche Tran

Chris Brown has reportedly been handed a court order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she claimed he had threatened to kill her and had beaten her up in the past.

The ‘Loyal’ hitmaker has been ordered by a court to stay at least 100 yards away from the model, her mother and her brother after she filed legal documents where she claimed he had threatened to kill her and had beaten her up in the past.

In a sworn statement, Karrueche says she “told a few people that he was going to kill me”, alleging that Chris told the people he was going to “take her out” and “shoot her” if they couldn’t be together.

Karrueche also claims Chris “punched her in her stomach twice [and] pushed her down the stairs” several years ago, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Chris previously described himself as a “stalker” boyfriend.

He said in a clip posted to his own Instagram account: “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n***as being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s**t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n***as! If I love you, b***h, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n***a out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.”

Chris has most recently been romantically linked to Krista Santiago but the pair are reportedly keen to keep their relationship quiet.

A source said: “Chris and Krista are dating. But he’s learned from his relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran and is going to keep this relationship out of the media and on the lowest of the down lows.

“But just because they’re keeping it quiet doesn’t mean it’s not passionate. “They’re into one another heavy! He’s showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together.

“But the most serious gift he’s given her is the key to his house. That’s huge for him because he wants her to know that he’s serious about her and is not creeping and having other females in his house. He basically has an open-door policy with her and that’s new for him.”

The 27-year-old singer later took to his Instagram page where he seemingly commented on the claims made by Karrueche.

He said in a video posted online: “Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bulls**t man. I don’t know what the f**k they’re talking about. Don’t believe all that bulls**t, bro.” IOL