Carlos Tevez is ‘unhappy in China and wants to return to Argentina’ despite world record £615k-a-week pay

By Lee Astley | The Sun |

Carlos Tevez is not happy in China and Boca Juniors are planning a return for the Argentinian, according to reports.

Leading Argentinian newspaper Ole splashed on a story that the former Manchester City striker is struggling with life in the Far East.

Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua signed Tevez, 32, in December for £10million and made him the world’s best paid player.

Tevez earns around £615,000-a-week and will earn around £64million over the two year period he is due to be in China.

But the money does not seem to be making the former Manchester United forward happy.

And the report also claims that Boca are planning a bid to bring Tevez back to his homeland.

But Tevez’s agent has hit out at the reports and has rubbished the claims stating that his client is not going anywhere.