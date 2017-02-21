Sutton United boss slams Wayne Shaw for eating a pie on the bench vs Arsenal

By Chris Davie | Metro |

Sutton United boss Paul Doswell has hit out at his substitute goalkeeper Wayne Shaw for eating a pie on the bench during the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Shaw, who is also known as the ‘roly-poly goalie’, was spotted tucking into the snack in the closing stages of Sutton’s 2-0 defeat to the Gunners.

Before the match, odds of 8/1 were given for goalkeeper to eat a pie during the match, prompting accusations that the event was a publicity stunt.

And after the defeat, Doswell criticised his goalkeeper for the incident.

‘I don’t think it shows us in the best light,’ he said.

Goals in each half from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott – his 100th for Arsenal – secured a place in the FA Cup quarter-final for the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger’s side will now face Lincoln City at home.