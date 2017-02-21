Prof Kurasha laid to rest

By Farirai Machivenyika

Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) vice chancellor Professor Primrose Kurasha, who died last Friday, was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare yesterday.

The State-assisted funeral was attended by hundreds of people including Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.

Speakers paid glowing tributes to Prof Kurasha, who was the first woman to become vice chancellor of a university in Zimbabwe. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said the late Prof Kurasha led a university that was open to everyone.

“We have 15 universities in the country and out of these, only four have the name Zimbabwe in them, and ZOU was among them. ZOU is unique in this category of four because it is the one which is open to everyone,” he said.

“Her death has left a void that shall be difficult to fill and her legacy will leave forever.”

Professor Jameson Kurasha described his late wife as a person who wanted everyone to succeed.

“I want to point out a few things about Primrose as an educator. Primrose was not a gatekeeper. In our culture, we have some people who believe that when they succeed, no one else should succeed. She was not like that. She believed that we could all make it in life,” he said.

He added that his late wife had persevered in setting up ZOU despite efforts by some to derail her dream.

“When she set up ZOU, there were efforts from some quarters to shatter her dream. She was investigated five times and five times she was found to be as a clean as whistle,â€ he added.

Mr Webster Waungana, brother to the late Prof Kurasha, said his sister was ambitious and did not accept failure.

“We grew up hard working and she was an ordinary girl just like any other,. But she had ambitions and she taught us that with the right will, one can achieve anything in life. I have lost a sister and a friend,” Mr Waungana said.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Shuvai Mahofa, who was an aunt to the late Prof Kurasha, said her work in the education sector was self-evident.

“Her work at ZOU is there for all to see. ZOU has surpassed other universities in Zimbabwe.

“Even those who dreamt of attaining a degree have managed to do that through ZOU. What pains me the most is that when I was taken ill last year, she assisted me a lot, but now she is the one who has gone ahead of me,” Minister Mahofa said.

Other ministers who attended the burial include Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha; Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Miriam Chikukwa; Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira, together with the ZNA Commander Lieutenant General Philip Valerio Sibanda and president of the Chief’s Council Chief Fortune Charumbira. The Herald