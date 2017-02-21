It’s full speed ahead for Gonyeti

By Vasco Chaya

Vocalist-cum-dancer Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu, who went solo six months ago after quitting Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation Band, is happy with the progress she is making.

While conceding that her solo career is fraught with challenges, Gonyeti is upbeat about the future.

“After the launch of my album titled “One Day” fans decreased a bit but am happy to say that more and more music fans are now coming to our shows. I think the fans are being lured by our new set.

“When we started we were only six but we have since added two dancers Fire Extinguisher and DDF who have made our acts more dynamic,” said the-30-year-old-artiste.

Gonyeti added that she is now working on taking her fledgling band to a higher level.

“We are already working on a new album and in addition to this, we will soon release some videos for my songs off my debut album One Day.

“My experience in the music industry has taught me that a musician will only stay relevant if he or she always feeds the market with new songs,” the Horse Power Band leader said.

The Victoria Falls bred artiste, who levelled allegations of sexual abuse against Jah Prayzah when she quit the Watora Mari hit-maker’s band, claims she has moved on from the debacle.

“I have moved on. There is no longer any bad blood between me and Jah Prayzah,” she claimed, adding that she would not have a problem working with Jah Prayzah in one way or another.

“Jah Prayzah is a big artiste in the country and if an opportunity to work with him materialises I will not turn it down. In fact, I have a great respect for him as a professional,” she said.

Gonyeti’s manager, Filda “Mother Filda” Muchabaiwa, who previously managed Jah Prayzah, has praised the female artiste’s hard work.

“The group is growing and I am also happy that Gonyeti is a hard worker. She has already lined up a second album.

“In this tough economic environment not many bands are being paid in advance by promoters. Gonyeti is one of the few artistes who is getting a flat fee and this therefore shows that Gonyeti is making a lot of progress on the music scene,” Mother Filda told the Daily News on Sunday soon after Gonyeti had shared the stage with Former Jah Prayzah lead guitarist, Baba Harare, at the City Sports Bar on Friday. Daily News