Chilling new crime scene pictures reveal duct tape used during Paris attack on Kim Kardashian

By Rebecca Lewis | Metro |

New pictures have emerged of the chilling crime scene Kim Kardashian found herself in during the raid on her Paris apartment in October 2016.

Pictures from the room show the gag and duct tape used on the reality star, while one picture shows the unmade bed in her hotel room as well as a tie that was reportedly used to gag Kim during the attack.

A large roll of black tape was also found, which is thought to have been used bind Kim’s hands during the raid.

The terrifying attack was led by five armed men, posing as police officers, who tied up the starlet and locked her in the bathroom, along with the concierge.

Over $12 million worth of jewellery was taken, including reportedly a jewellery box worth $6.7 million (£5.2 million) and a ring worth $4.5 million (£3.4 million), both believed to be personal items of Kim’s.

She also lost her phone.

Her spokeswoman said at the time that the reality TV star ‘is badly shaken but physically unharmed’ after her ordeal on Sunday night, but offered no other details.

Filming of her E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians halted filming after the attack, which led to Kim taking herself off social media for several months, although she was later filmed by the crew telling her family of the ordeal.

Kim Kardashian’s chauffeur was among the 17 people who have been arrested in connection with the jewellery heist in Paris last year.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 72, were already known for robberies and other crimes, according to one official.