Byo City probes Nandos tragedy

By Nqobile Tshili

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has started investigating the collapse of a building housing a Nandos outlet that killed one person and left three others injured.

Wellington Maganga succumbed to head injuries on Saturday night at Mater Dei Hospital after the Nandos building along Jason Moyo Street in the city collapsed hours earlier.

The building was regarded as one of the city’s landmarks having been built over a century ago.

BCC senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu yesterday said the municipality had launched an investigation into the mishap.

“Please be advised that council is still carrying out its investigations and will be able to issue a statement when the investigations have been finalised,” said Mrs Mpofu.

Yesterday, Nandos officials visited Maganga’s family and offered to assist with burial arrangements.

“They came today and helped us with a bus, hearse, coffin and a few groceries,” said Mr Warren Maganga, the deceased’s brother.

Mr Maganga could not immediately say where and when his brother would be buried saying he was busy with burial arrangements.

On Sunday, Nandos Zimbabwe announced through Twitter that it was also investigating the reasons that caused the collapse of the building.

The condition of three other people who were injured in the incident could not be established. The Herald