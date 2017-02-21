More than 100 hurt as trains collide at Rosslyn station

By Getrude Makhafola | IOL |

More than 100 Metrorail passengers were injured when two trains collided at the Rosslyn railway station, north of Pretoria, on Monday night.

The trains were full with passengers at peak hour when the accident happened. They were believed to be travelling in opposite directions but were on the same track.

“There are fortunately no fatalities. Two trains collided, more than 100 patients were injured. The majority of those injured suffered light injuries, with at least 5% suffering serious injuries,” said Best Care Ambulance Services spokesman Xander Loubser, who originally alerted the media to the accident.

Metrorail spokeswoman Lillian Mofokeng said: “At approximately 6.05 pm a Metrorail train 9478 travelling from De Wildt to Pretoria collided head on with Train 9457 between Rosslyn and Medunsa stations.

“De Wildt trains are suspended until further notice. Buses are arranged to run between Winter- nest, Rosslyn and De Wildt stations,” Mofokeng said.

Private emergency services companies and Metrorail’s protection unit were at the scene attending to the injured. Tshwane Metro Police, as well as Tshwane Emergency Services officers, were also at the station.

The cause of the accident was not yet clear. Mofokeng said. “Our priority is to clear the scene. We do not want to speculate how the accident happened, as that will form part of the investigation.”

Many onlookers were hanging around the station area well into the night.

People living in the vicinity of the station had come out in large numbers.

There were also lots of ambulance services and paramedics, and those injured were being taken away on stretchers.

Metrorail was not allowing people on to the actual accident site, but the two trains were believed to be still on the tracks.