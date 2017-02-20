Zvishavane artiste in Diamond Platnumz collaboration

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A Zvishavane-based jazz artiste, Brendon Mvura has taken a leaf from Jah Prayzah by collaborating with Tanzanian multi-award winning artiste, Diamond Platnumz.

Mvura was recently in Tanzania to work with the Number One hit-maker on a song, African Lady which he included on his latest album – Monumental.

The album was released this month with the artiste planning to launch it soon.

The up-and-coming artiste said he was excited about the collaboration as he believes it is his key to stardom.

“Diamond Platnumz is a very good artist and a viable brand. Collaborating with him means that I’ll be able to make a name for myself in the music industry,” said Mvura.

“This will also help me create a fan base in Tanzania and ultimately Africa. Who knows, maybe the song will be winning awards.”

But, Mvura is not stopping there as he revealed plans to collaborate with popular and talented South African songstress Zahara Mkutukana on a single titled Wothando.

If all goes according to plan, Mvura will travel to the neighbouring country early next month to start recording the song.

He will also collaborate with Idols SA season 11 finalist, Siphelele Ngcobo on another single.

He said he was in the process of taking his music to local radio stations for consideration for airplay before uploading it on online music viewing platforms like YouTube.

Mvura has five albums.

Before venturing into jazz music, Mvura released three RnB singles – Ndisiye Ndakadaro, Dai and Tsvarakadenga. The Chronicle