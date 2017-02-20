Zanu PF provincial commissar wants Indians expelled

By Farayi Machamire

Zimbabweans were yesterday shocked by new threats from Zanu PF Harare provincial political commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe to expel all Indian nationals from Zimbabwe.

Harare South Legislator, Shadreck Mashayamombe
The threats were accompanied by the kind of worrying rhetoric which threatens to place the ruling party in the same league as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin who hounded out the Asian population in the 70s through similar racial and economic unrest.

The Zanu PF Harare South MP said on Facebook:  “Something must be done with this Indian community in Zimbabwe.

“Firstly, they don’t bank their money, secondly, they don’t develop their estates, and thirdly they don’t want to marry our sisters, fourthly, before independence they used to be given special treatment as compared to blacks.”

The Indian embassy was not immediately available for comment over the weekend, but the small community has by and large maintained cordial relations with locals.

By setting its sights on expelling the Indians, Zanu PF appears to be following the well-trodden — but largely discredited — path of Africanisers such as Amin and Mobuto Sese Seko of Zaire.

Amin’s deportation of about 50 000 UK passport-holding South Asians in 1972 failed to bring promised prosperity, and saw the collapse of the commercial sector.

Meanwhile, the economic outcome of Mobutism was the wholesale plunder of Congo’s resources by the ruling elite.

This comes as President Robert Mugabe has increasingly leaned on India and China after being shunned by Western trade and financial partners.

They have been put off by concern over human rights and alleged fraud in elections won by the president and his Zanu PF party.

Speaking at the 11th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium on Friday, Mugabe said more than 23 percent of Zimbabweans were now earning a living through the SME sector and must follow India’s example.

“With success stories having already been recorded around the globe, in China and India for example, there is no need to reinvent the wheel on SMEs development.

“This is especially so given the sound relationship between Zimbabwe and India, especially in the SMEs sector, ICTs, energy, education and the pharmaceutical sectors,” Mugabe said. Daily News

  • Nxaaaa

  • He’s just bored that country is dead maaaan leave Indians

  • ziduzvi remunhu…

    • Musatuke munhu uyu fambayi muone they must go simple that’s good idea and also this called Nigerians likes of Congolese we don’t want them if you come with that idea vote ZNPF

    • what are u trying to say Forget,,zanu is the one which is supposed to go..u chased whites away ,what have u achieved???u think chasing people away is a solution to the ailing country?

  • This guy anoputa mbanje chete

  • Yes they MST go.kkkk

  • Indians are destroying our country. You don’t see them in banking halls, sporting activities, not even in pubs, where do they keep our money? They have so many shops and buildings all over, very expensive rentals, but where exactly do they bank. I don’t know about expelling but something has to be done.

    • Naked truth

    • wich country you tlk abt kuti there destroy zimbabwe yakafa kare baba those people ndeve coruption there want to take hupfumi une ma indian kizim tht is the worst demange the contry do it n you see hw zimbabwe goinf to be

    • Did you see Mugabe at any bank or he sents his banker.what sport do you want Indians to participate ine mari.even me you won’t see me in any pub,why??? Zvitendero zvakasiyana

    • Even during Rhodesia you wouldn’t see them in all those areas you mentioned, why is that effect being felt now?? Think maan!!!!

    • I have never seen any government official in a bank. Does it mean they too don’t bank?

    • ndanga ndisingadi kukutuka bt ndati mukoromora wako.ana baba vako pavaitadza kuvaka vaive kupi.munongotsvaga zvinhu zvisina basa mhata mhani.inga makati minda ndihwo hupfumi mukatora nhasi mavakuda kuziva kunoisa maIndia mari kuti mutore futi.tsvagai mabasa mhani vana vemahure.

    • Where were u when they were acquiring those properties? Don’t we hv zimboz who own properties say in Jo’burg or even Europe,,,, how will u feel if these governments think e way u do? Some pipol so ka!

    • Dave Ncube you are trully a village idiot of the highest order.

    • Zimbabwe is a grave so leave the Indians alone

    • Thank you Edwin Edwin T Kapurura

    • Is no longer china or Nigeria , is now India zvakaoma

  • about zimbabwe i surrender shame

  • This pure madness to say the least !!!Kupenga chete mbanje makuwanza blaz.

  • nxar u think of sending them away again nxar kuperwa hakuna musoro

  • only zanu pf maggots will agree to these crazy allegations.There have no one else to blame for the country’s failure. infact most of these indians are Zimbabweans so where are going to boot them to

  • Kutsvaka kweashaya kutsvaka uta mugate

  • And who will expell all Zanu idiots!!!

  • hmmm

  • Don’t behave like Trump ukwane iwewe don’t blame Indians for economy failure they hv been in Zimbabwe for a while the problem is you ZANU PF you chased away investors gave land for farming to wrong people most Zimbabweans desire land for residential purposes not farming .

  • hmmm

  • I’d start with the Chinese

  • You must expel poverty in Zim not Indians. What wrong have they done

  • You smoke weed.Where do you want them to go?

  • There goes another member of the Mafia who is smoking some real good weed??!!!! We got to stop their supply line fast people??!!

  • dey must bank our mone here in zim,

  • Musatanyoko tovabata baba vako kubikita shit imbwa

  • You are right they must go back to India .

  • MaIndia nemaChina ngaabaye tosara neveku Malawi abiyedu

  • ….Please double check your story; Zimbabweans have nothing against Indians in general

  • kkkkkkkkkkkk zano rekunyebera vanhu hamuchina mhata dzenyu

  • Idi Amin traits.DNA of Dictators.

  • Tseki iwe duzvi.vanotoreyi iyo nyika yangove zuru rakapinda nyoka

  • Mowedzera nemaChina ipapo

  • You can’t chase those ones with flat face kkk .they bring Labourers from China and no benefit for Zimbabweans

  • I think somebody from Indian community was robbed,and this is a way out.

  • This man is crazy .

  • Tell them to go even to day good idea then followed by this Congolese Nigerians fuck them all

  • to sme extent hes ryt.indians are too many now sme of dem are crooks selling fucked up items n dey wl tell u not to come back

  • yaah bt he is right indian people are very wicked

  • Stop targeting Indians. They are better citizens than most blacks.

  • fodya dzave kuwandisa kuvarume ava.First was Dokora..then Doctor Amai(hanzi vasikana vane high risk yekubata mimba than vakomana).then uyuvo..haaa nyika yedu iyi.Madiro Country.

  • Washaya nyaya manje

  • wat about 5MILLION+ who are also in FOREIGN countries?