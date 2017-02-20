Winky D, Jah Prayzah in Nama tie

Local music giants, Jah Prayzah and Winky D walked away with two awards each at the National Arts Merit Awards held on Saturday evening at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

The energetic Ammara Brown who put up a world class performance at BAC Leisure Centre in Bulawayo on Friday scooped her debut Nama as well as Arthur Evans for his new TV show – The Arthur Evans show.

It was also a big night for the Mungoshi family as Farai Mungoshi won the Outstanding First Creative Published Work award for his book Behind the Wall Everywhere.

His mother, Jesesi Mungoshi, took home the Outstanding Actress award for her role in the full length feature, Muzita Rababa.

It was a happy evening for the family at a time when they are going through a trying time as Farai’s father, the renowned author, Charles Mungoshi, ails.

It was another disappointing year for dancehall musician Killer T, who has become a perennial nominee, failing to win.

He was nominated for Outstanding Song for ‘Takangodaro’ and the award went to Jah Prayzah whose track ‘Mdhara Vachauyaâ€ scooped the accolade.

He also scooped Outstanding Male artiste. Winky D took Best Album and People’s Choice.

“This is for all the Gafas (Winky D fans). You’ve made this possible. I alone cannot do this, I only sing. My younger brother Layan and my producer Oskid also help me to make music so I want to thank them,” said Winky D upon receiving the People’s Choice Award.

Ammara Brown got emotional upon receiving Outstanding Female Musician award, which she dedicated to her late father Andy. She went on stage with her sister Chengeto to receive the award.

“I stand tall because of my family. I want to thank everyone, my sister Chengeto and my son Khameel who’s the light of my life. We learnt a lot from our father and this (award) is for Andy Brown,” she said.

In the Spoken Word category, Q Dube took Outstanding Comedian award beating Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya and Ntando Van Moyo.

Anthony Tongani took the Outstanding Actor award, beating Admire ‘Bhutisi’ Kuzhangaira who was one of the favourites in the category.

ZBC’s Andrew Neshamba took outstanding journalist in the television category.

Takura’s ‘Zino Irema’ was awarded Outstanding Music Video with its director Andy ‘Cutta’ Sobhuza taking home the gong.

To entertain the crowd, Jah Prayzah and his massive Third Generation band took the stage and performed some of his best songs.

Different dance groups also showcased their skills on stage and the crowd loved the exciting styles that were shown by the flexible dancers.

In the Special Awards category, 2 Kings Entertainment won outstanding promoter while Iyasa was honoured with an Arts Personality Award.

Below is the full list of winners:

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor Everson Ndlovu in Liberation

Outstanding Actress Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation

Outstanding Theatrical Production Liberation by Savanna Trust

Outstanding Director Matesu Dube for Warrior

SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet Tinashe Tafirenyika

Outstanding Comedian Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube

3. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Best Children’s Book The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro (Jomo Kenyatta Foundation)

Outstanding Fiction Whose Land is it anyway by Benjamin S. Sibanda Special Mention

4. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work Gumbeze Renherera by Anthony Bumhira

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza

Outstanding Mix Media Work Mhodzi Dzemusango by SeminaMpofu

Outstanding Exhibition Woman Curated by Valerie Kabov& Rodney Badza at First Floor Gallery

5. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer Christina Jenkins in Ghost

Outstanding Male Dancer Stephanie Thomas in Phantom

Outstanding Dance Group Breakthrough Productions

Outstanding Choreographer Timikha Fisher – Listen

6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa

Outstanding Actor Anthony Tongani in Conflicts

Outstanding Music Video Zino Irema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy ‘Cutta’ Sobhuza ft. Takura

Outstanding Screen Production (TV) The Arthur C Evans Show directed by Trey Ncube

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film Seiko directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film Muzita rababa directed by Nick Zemura

7. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print Tinashe Muchuri – NewsDay

Outstanding Journalist – Radio Tawanda Gudhlanga – SFM

Outstanding Journalist – TV Andrew Neshamba – ZBC

Outstanding Online Media Zimbuzz

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Female Musician Ammara Brown

Outstanding Male Musician Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Album Gafa Futi by Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D

Outstanding Song Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

9. SPECIAL AWARDS Outstanding Promoter 2 Kings Entertainment

10. Arts Personality Award IYASA.The Chronicle