Stanley “Samora” Chirambadare – The man and his football ideas

“I was given this vision by God!”, Stanley Chirambadare declared with a conviction which left me with little room for argument. I am usually wary of people who claim to have heard directly from God, for many have claimed this privilege but have been found wanting when push comes to shove. It was with a certain level of scepticism therefore that I listened to this opening statement but I did not take me long to change my mind.

When some people speak, even the diehard doubters and cynics are forced to pay heed. The passion shines through, the energy is tangible and the conviction is difficult to ignore. Such people are a rare breed, people who speak their minds and are not afraid to ruffle a few feathers.

Stanley “Samora “ Chirambadare, the former Arcadia United and Dynamos left back famous for his overlapping runs and booming shots fits this bill. He has formed his own Football Academy, Revival Junior Football Academy and he has a lot to say about football development in Zimbabwe. I feel honoured to capture his vision on this page.

First, I wanted to clear the air, is he a rebel, raging and fighting the football authorities. His response to this was interesting, “I am a footballer, wrong is wrong and right is right. It is serious cowardice to do nothing when nothing is right..!”

This sums up the man, the man they know as Samora after the legendary firebrand Mozambique leader President Samora Machel. It is not only about the beard, the nickname denotes his passion, the conviction of his beliefs and his unwavering commitment to football development. Like the late great President Samora, he is not afraid to speak his mind.

The topic on football development in Zimbabwe is a hot potato, it stirs up emotions. In the light of the disappointing performances by the Warriors at the just ended AFCON tournament, many ideas have been promulgated.

What should Zimbabwe do to rediscover her lost glory. How can we bring back that bygone era when stadiums were always packed to the brim? A time when the mere mention of Edward “Madhobha” Katsvere ,Joel “Jubilee” Shambo, Madinda “Katazile” Ndlovu ,Gift “Ghetto” Mpariwa, Shackman “Mr. Goals “ Tauro, Moses “Razorman” Chunga among other would set the heart racing.

That era when fans would climb tower lights and trees near the stadiums to catch a glimpse of their heroes in action. Full houses at twelve oclock, three hours before the traditional three o’clock kick off ! Young people waiting patiently for the gates to open so that they can have a free watch for the last fifteen minutes of the game. How can we reclaim what has been lost?

According to Samora, the focus should be on talent identification and development especially in schools. He bemoaned that this is an area which has been neglected with schools only playing one month of football. He asserts what everyone seems to know but do little about, the neglect of junior structures and junior development.

The man has a vision. He believes that in football, everything should be deliberate. He asserts, “We have to do it properly and must have a clear development plan. When it comes to playing style, we must have a syllabus..i keep asking myself, what is our style? Nothing happens by accident..” He believes that more former players should be engaged in junior development but a national plan