Security footage released showing moment Kim Jong-Nam was murdered

By Richard Hartley-Parkinson | Metro |

Malaysia’s ambassador to North Korea has been recalled from Pyongyang amid rising tensions over the suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian foreign ministry said that it had recalled its ambassador ‘for consultations’.

And it said it had summoned Kang Chol, North Korea’s ambassador to Kuala Lumpur, ‘to seek an explanation on the accusations he made against the government of Malaysia’.

Mr Kang had said Malaysia may be ‘trying to conceal something’ and that the post-mortem on Kim Jong Nam was carried out ‘unilaterally and excluding our attendance’.

Kim Jong Nam is the half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un.

The foreign ministry called Mr Kang’s comments ‘baseless,’ adding it ‘takes very seriously any unfounded attempt to tarnish its reputation’.

Meanwhile security camera footage obtained by Japanese television appears to show a careful and deliberate attack on Kim Jong Nam.

The footage, obtained by Fuji TV and often grainy and blurred, seems to show two women approaching him from different directions as he stands at a ticketing kiosk at the budget terminal of the Kuala Lumpur airport.

One – apparently a Vietnamese woman now under arrest – comes up behind him and appears to hold something over his mouth for a few seconds.

Then the women turn and calmly walk off in different directions. More footage shows Kim walking up to airport workers and security officials, gesturing at his eyes and seemingly asking for help. He then walks alongside as they lead him to the airport clinic.

Fuji TV has not revealed how it acquired the video footage, which was taken by a series of security cameras as Kim arrived for a flight to Macau, where he had a home.