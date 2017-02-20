Full list of #NAMA 2017 winners

Winky D, Ammara Brown and Jah Prayzah as a collective scooped five major gongs at the 16th Edition of the National Arts and Merit Awards held at the 7Arts Theatre in Harare.

Winky D got two accolades, Outstanding Album for the explosive ‘Gafa futi’ album as well as The People’s Choice award.

16th Edition NAMA winners list

1.THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor – Everson Ndlovu in Liberation

Outstanding Actress – Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation

Outstanding Theatrical Production – Liberation by Savanna Trust

Outstanding Director – Matesu Dube for Warrior

2. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet – Tinashe Tafirenyika

Outstanding Comedian – Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube

3. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Works ‘Behind the Wall Everywhere by Farai Mungoshi [Mungoshi Press]

Outstanding Children’s Book – The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro [Jomo Kenyatta Foundation ]

Outstanding Fiction – Whose Land is it Anyway by Benjamin S. Sibanda

4. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work – Gumbeze Renherera by Anthony Bumhira

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work – Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza

Outstanding Mix Media Work – Mhodzi

Dzemusango by Semina Mpofu

Outstanding Exhibition – Woman by Miriro

Mwandiyambira at First Floor Gallery

5. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer – Christina Jenkins in Ghost

Outstanding Male Dancer – Stephanie Thomas in Phantom

Outstanding Dance Group – Breakthrough

Productions

Outstanding Choreographer – Timikha

Fisher – Listen

6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress – Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa

Outstanding Actor – Anthony Tongani in Conflicts

Outstanding Music Video – Zino Irema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy Cutta Sobhuza ft. Takura

Outstanding Screen Production (TV) – The Arthur C Evans Show directed by Trey Ncube

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film – Seiko directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film – Muzita rababa directed by Nick Zemura

7. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist -Print – TinasheMuchuri News Day

Outstanding Journalist – Radio – Tawanda Gudhlanga – SFM

Outstanding Journalist – TV – Andrew Neshamba – ZBC

Outstanding Online Media – Zimbuzz

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Female Musician – Ammara Brown

Outstanding Male Musician – Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Album – Gafa Futi by WallaceChirimuko aka Winky D

Outstanding Song – Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Promoter – 2 Kings Entertainment

Peoples Choice Awards – Winky D