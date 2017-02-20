Full list of #NAMA 2017 winners

Winky D, Ammara Brown and Jah Prayzah as a collective scooped five major gongs at the 16th Edition of the National Arts and Merit Awards held at the 7Arts Theatre in Harare.
Winky D got two accolades, Outstanding Album for the explosive ‘Gafa futi’ album as well as The People’s Choice award.
16th Edition NAMA winners list
1.THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor – Everson Ndlovu in Liberation
Outstanding Actress – Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation
Outstanding Theatrical Production – Liberation by Savanna Trust
Outstanding Director – Matesu Dube for Warrior
2. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet – Tinashe Tafirenyika
Outstanding Comedian – Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube
3. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Works ‘Behind the Wall Everywhere by Farai Mungoshi [Mungoshi Press]
Outstanding Children’s Book – The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro [Jomo Kenyatta Foundation ]
Outstanding Fiction – Whose Land is it Anyway by Benjamin S. Sibanda
4. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work – Gumbeze Renherera by Anthony Bumhira
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work – Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza
Outstanding Mix Media Work – Mhodzi
Dzemusango by Semina Mpofu
Outstanding Exhibition – Woman by Miriro
Mwandiyambira at First Floor Gallery
5. DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer – Christina Jenkins in Ghost
Outstanding Male Dancer – Stephanie Thomas in Phantom
Outstanding Dance Group – Breakthrough
Productions
Outstanding Choreographer – Timikha
Fisher – Listen
6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actress – Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa
Outstanding Actor – Anthony Tongani in Conflicts
Outstanding Music Video – Zino Irema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy Cutta Sobhuza ft. Takura
Outstanding Screen Production (TV) – The Arthur C Evans Show directed by Trey Ncube
Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film – Seiko directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film – Muzita rababa directed by Nick Zemura
7. MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist -Print – TinasheMuchuri News Day
Outstanding Journalist – Radio – Tawanda Gudhlanga – SFM
Outstanding Journalist – TV – Andrew Neshamba – ZBC
Outstanding Online Media – Zimbuzz
8. MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Female Musician – Ammara Brown
Outstanding Male Musician – Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Album – Gafa Futi by WallaceChirimuko aka Winky D
Outstanding Song – Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
9. SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Promoter – 2 Kings Entertainment
Peoples Choice Awards – Winky D
Jah Prayzah idhara