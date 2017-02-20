Floods trap 80 Tsholotsho families

By Nqobile Tshili and Thandeka Moyo

Up to 80 families in Sipepa area in Tsholotsho were marooned since Saturday and by last night the Airforce of Zimbabwe was airlifting affected villagers to safety.

The Civil Protection Unit Deputy Director Ms Sibusisiwe Ndlovu said between 60 and 80 families had been trapped in the area by floods.

“We’ve been told that there are 60 families, while others are saying they are 80. We can’t really say how many were affected. But all are coming from Sipepa area. We can’t determine the exact number of people who were injured,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She said the Air Force was engaged as it has resources suiting the situation.

Sipepa is prone to flooding and yesterday disturbing pictures were posted on social media showing mud houses and a school surrounded by water.

Ms Ndlovu said six homes were badly damaged in Dinyane ward 15 on Friday.

Last night, the local CPU led by Tsholotsho District Ms Gladys Zhou said the rescue mission was still on course.

She said people were being airlifted to Sipepa Secondary School and Sipepa Health Centre.

“The helicopter has so far done eight trips and it’s still continuing. We hope by the end of the night to have moved everyone to safety,” she said.

Ms Zhou said they are yet to calculate the number of affected individuals. She appealed for clothing and food for the affected villagers.

Chief Mathuphula described the situation as dire, but said he was happy with the swift CPU response.

He said flooding started after Gwayi River started spilling on Saturday morning, marooning people in nearby communities.

“Yesterday (Saturday) the provincial CPU failed to access the affected areas resulting in it seeking the services of the army. But I’m happy with the swiftness with which they responded to our plight. Our situation is very dire, people need help,” said Chief Mathuphula.

In an interim situation report, the CPU said homesteads, roads, bridges as well as small to medium dams were destroyed in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

The CPU said in Matabeleleland South’s Umzingwane District, several homesteads in Esihlengeni area succumbed to excessive moisture and heavy rains last Friday while in Kezi District three homesteads were encircled by Tuli River on the same day and 21 people were trapped.

The report said the local headman mobilised the community and successfully rescued the families.

“Insiza District – the southern parts of the district experienced unprecedented flooding on Friday 17th February rendering it inaccessible as rivers were all full and bridges were overflowing and damaged. The road network was badly damaged in some places. Several small dams failed. Wanezi River burst its banks up to a kilometre in places as a result some families in Mazeya self-evacuated and spent the night at the local school. The water pump at Filabusi Town was submerged,” said the CPU in its report.

In Gwanda District the road network and bridges were badly damaged in some areas.

“Bulilima District – several homesteads in Makhulela Ward 9, Bambadzi Ward 10 and Huwana Ward 8 are badly damaged with water moving freely within homesteads on the night of 18th February 2017. The District Civil Protection Committee is in the field assisting the affected.”

It said in Bulawayo, a number of homes were flooded and the local fire brigade responded.

The CPU said some of the affected suburbs include Mahatshula which was affected by the flooded Umguza River.

Kingsdale, Emganwini, Nketa 8 and Cowdray Park were not spared. The Chronicle