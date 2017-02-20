Baby dies in paternity row poisoning

By Sharon Chiware

Police in Gweru are investigating the death of a six months old baby due to suspected poisoning with neighbours alleging that the deceased’s parents had previously quarrelled over the paternity of their daughter.

A police source said one of the baby’s parents who live in Mkoba 5 in Gweru was a suspect in the matter.

Acting Midlands provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed that the baby died due to suspected poisoning.

She said investigations were underway and the body has been taken for a postmortem.

“I can confirm that we received a report of sudden death of a minor. However, investigations are underway and the body of the deceased has been taken to Bulawayo for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

Mr Goodson Chepesani, the father of the baby said nurses at Gweru Provincial Hospital are the ones who concluded that the baby had been poisoned.

“I was not there when it happened so I can’t say much. Police are investigating,” he said.

The baby’s mother Milia Zhou (26) refused to comment.

A neighbour said that the baby’s mother had a misunderstanding with her husband over the child’s paternity two days before the baby died last Tuesday.

A neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said she was among those who were called to the house as the baby was frothing from the mouth.

“The deceased was in pain when I got there. The baby was frothing from the mouth and also there was a smell of rogor pesticide coming from the deceased’s mouth,” said the neighbour.

It is said the baby was first taken to Mkoba Poly Clinic in Gweru, but was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment before she died. The Chronicle