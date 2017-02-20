Arsenal chiefs at war

Arsenal’s two main backers are at war over who should succeed Arsene Wenger in the summer.

While major shareholder Stan Kroenke, together with his influential son Josh, would like Gunners legend Thierry Henry to return the club in a new management set up, Alisher Usmanov wants Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone.

Henry, who has made a big coaching impression as Belgium’s assistant manager, has already been sounded out about an emotional Emirates reunion.

The Kroenkes, along with chairman Sir Chips Keswick and chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis, hold sway on the big decisions and believe Simeone would be too big a risk due to the Argentinian’s volatile temperament.

They have compiled their own short list which includes Juventus coach Max Allegri, Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Tuchel, Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim and Henry who could bring Belgium and former Everton boss Roberto Martinez with him.

That would leave Usmanov frustrated once again in his ambitions for the club.

The belief is growing that is that Wenger will call time on his 20-year reign in the summer.

And the 67-year-old boss has revealed he wants to keep managing for four more years.

Pressure has mounted on Wenger following his team’s 5-1 humiliation at Bayern Munich.

He will make a final decision on his future in March or April, but he is adamant it will be sometime yet before he walks away from frontline management and joins his old foe Sir Alex Ferguson as an ex-boss.

Wenger reckons he can carry on as an elite manager for at least another four years.

Whether he does that with his beloved Arsenal or not remains to be seen but, rest assured, in an ideal world that would be the Frenchman’s dream scenario.

Under-fire Wenger (67) revealed on Friday he will NOT be retiring from football for good at the end of this season – even if he walks away from The Emirates.

However, ahead of tonight’s crucial FA Cup Fifth Round trip to non-league Sutton United, he strenuously denied that declaration was a deliberate attempt to force unhappy Gunners fans to either back him or lose him.

Wenger, in his 21st year at the Arsenal helm, said: “No, it’s not a threat to anyone, not at all!

“My preference is always to manage Arsenal and I have shown that throughout my time here. But I am adult enough to analyse the situation.

“I don’t want to talk about possible offers from other clubs because this press conference should be about our next game – not about me.”

That was never going to happen, though, with Arsenal in total meltdown following their midweek Champions League humiliation at Bayern Munich.

The Gunners’ appalling 5-1 first-leg defeat in the last 16 of Europe’s most prestigious competition always meant the spotlight would again fall on the manager’s Emirates future.

And when quizzed about how many more seasons he has left in the tank at the very highest level, Wenger indicated plenty.

Which is why he ruled out joining ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson on the lucrative lecture-speaker circuit any time soon.

“Ferguson has some other interests in life and he was older when he left United than I am today. He retired at 71, I’m only 67,” explained Wenger, whose current Arsenal deal ends in June.

“Maybe I can do more than four more years, maybe less. I don’t know. Everybody is different on that front.

“Fergie was an absolutely unbelievable manager but he’d had enough. I’m not at that stage.”

Although Wenger’s relentless motivation and drive is admirable, the Arsenal hate mob calling for his head will not view it that way.

Indeed, the idea he might still be in charge next August, despite 13 years without a league title, could well spark even more hostile protests over the coming weeks.

Ferguson, of course, quit United on a personal high, bagging the Premier League in his final season at Old Trafford.

Wenger’s only realistic shot of silverware this term appears to be the FA Cup.

But lifting that trophy for a third time in four years – and seventh in all – will not silence his critics.

“That’s our target, of course, but the Cup is not the only thing left for us to go for,” claimed ex-Monaco coach Wenger.

“We have to finish as high as we can in the league. The championship is not over. We have to fight for this.

“I don’t know if my Cup record is under-appreciated and I don’t care that much. I set myself targets and don’t look at the judgments.

“I’m used to high demands. It’s normal at Arsenal. I accept that.”

Amid talk of dressing room bust-ups in the wake of the Munich nightmare, lifting morale, and avoiding a potentially fatal giant killing exit at Sutton, will be tough.

Wenger admitted: “It’s never easy or quick shaking off a defeat like the one to Bayern. You keep that with you for life.

“On the other hand, if you dwell too much on the past, you forget to prepare for the future. Part of a successful life is to deal with disappointments. “That’s more about character – and being united – than anything else.”

Wenger making a clean break would help former hero Henry’s return.

Henry, who has his coaching A licence, was blocked by Wenger from taking on a role as the club’s under 18s coach. Henry was told he would have to give up his Sky Sports punditry role.

An offer from Henry to combine the two by working for free at Arsenal was rejected by Wenger as was a subsequent request to work with the club’s strikers. – The Mirror.