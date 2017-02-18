Yadah Stars appoint new leadership

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Ambitious Premier Soccer League newcomers Yadah Stars have appointed a new leadership to oversee the day-to-day running of the club with the team owner, Prophet Walter Magaya, being named the club president and technical advisor.

Magaya caused a stir recently when he announced he was qualified, through ‘heavenly blessings’ to play the role of technical advisor.

The football-mad prophet will not only be the leader of the club’s board but will also double up as head of the coaching staff.

“If you think that I’m not a good coach then ask these players who was behind their promotion into the Premiership at the first time of asking?” said Magaya.

“I was the one who told Mtisi (former Dynamos defender Trymore) that he was better off playing behind the main striker and he is a totally transformed player right now.

“When it comes to football I know what I will be doing and just give me a chance and see our results.”

Yesterday the team unveiled their technical team and as well as board members at yesterday’s training session.

Admire Mango, who is Magaya’s most trusted liuetenant, will be the Yadah Stars’ chief executive.

“We just had our first practice match and it was against Northern Region Division One side Mushowani Stars and we won 4-0,” said Mango.

“After the practice match we saw it fit to unveil our board and technical team which will do the job for us.

“The team will have prophet Walter Magaya as the club president and technical director while the technical team already has Jairos Tapera who will assume the position of head coach while Munyaradzi Sinani will be the team manager.

“The board will have Everson Chatambudza as board chairman, Paul Zimbulani board member, Prosper Chari treasurer, as well as Steven Chikotora as the secretary-general.”

Yadah Stars also have Itai Chiwara, Elliot Matsika and Sam Mutenheri as part of their coaching staff.

“We are looking forward to have some friendly matches in South Africa,” said Mango.

“Initially we wanted to play TP Mazembe of the DRC but there are some complications as the country is not stable at the moment and we have shifted to South Africa where we will target Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns or Bidvest Wits.

“We expect to have one match before the end of February.

“The team has been in camp since the start of the week.”

Magaya boasts that Yadah Stars are not in the Premiership just to make up the numbers but will challenge for the title with the prophet saying they are targeting winning the league in their first campaign. The Herald