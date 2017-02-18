I would run for presidency – Mawarire

By Farayi Machamire

Anti-president Robert Mugabe campaign leader Evan Mawarire has said he would consider running for presidency in 2018, if asked.

Zimbabwean pastor Evan Mawarire, holds his country's flag whilst singing the national anthem before addressing supporters at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 28, 2016. Mawarire is living in exile in South Africa after launching a social media campaign against President Robert Mugabe's government and calling for a massive peaceful uprising against the country's government. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

However, the cleric — who is currently on $300 bail over a case in which he faces charges of attempting to subvert a constitutionally elected government — said he will not transform his #ThisFlag movement into a political party.

“If the opportunity presents itself . . . why not?” Mawarire said after he was asked about his presidential aspirations during an interview on Thursday.

“I don’t want to close the door on myself,” he added.

He said “let people be allowed to do things that they feel and see if they will be able to bring change”.

With less than a year to Zimbabwe’s eighth presidential election, speculation has been mounting over what role Mawarire — whose Internet video campaign inspired unprecedented protests against soon-to-be 93-year-old Mugabe last year — will play.

Mawarire — who was arrested at the Harare International Airport early this month upon his surprise return from self-exile in the United States (US) — said even if he was to run for presidency, #ThisFlag would “continue as a citizen movement that is not aligned to any individual’s aspirations”.

“It’s important for uniting Zimbabweans from as many departure points as possible. We may come from different schools of thought in our religion but when it comes to our nation, we have to have a convergence zone, we may come different departure points when it comes to political schools of thought but when it comes to Zimbabwe, we must have a convergence zone . . . and the citizen movement allows for that space.”

Mawarire left the country six months ago for the US, claiming that his life was in danger.

Apart from the charge of attempting to subvert a constitutionally elected government, Mawarire is also accused of inciting public violence and insulting the national flag.

His departure for the US ignited heated debate, with ordinary citizens questioning why he left when the movement he had initiated had reached its peak.

But Mawarire said he did not regret leaving Zimbabwe.

“Absolutely not,” he said.

“I would not change a thing. When you are thinking of your family . . . you are not trying to please anyone else . . . This was for them.

“So, I am glad we moved at the time we did because it was just in time before any of them got hurt,” he said.

“I understand the sense of disappointment . . . but when things happened at that time, I can’t say I was not afraid. So definitely that fear was there.”

Mawarire added he never sought asylum in the US. Daily News

  • Wait there, wld you pliz say that again

  • Nani anokumbira zvakadhakwa, unonzwa kudondo nxaa

  • If asked by who

  • akuda kutamba nevanhu manje so this now shows he is here to divide votes he is a ZANU pf project munhu uyu nxaaa

  • If asked by Mugabe, of course.

  • Overzealous cyber politiking

  • Imagine all these overnight activists forming their own political parties. This get rich quickly pandemic is

  • Musakwidze vana mundege dzemashanga, haisi mhosva yake. Akakanganwa mapiritsi enjere kuAmerica. We sincerely apologize for his rowdy behaviour. We promise to put him in his rightful place

  • Zviroto zviroto ngazviperere kumagumbeze

  • Pure paradox he said if the opportunity arises

  • Zimbabweans have passed the stage to be fooled so stupidly.

  • Haayi hwini

  • Anopenga uyo. He should just shut up

  • Ndakuudzai imhata iyo mukati ndowarume chaiwo ana stan chorwadza wanorohwa iye akamborohwa here

  • A younger generation in Zimbabwe should accept change. The addiction to old rulers should be a thing of the past. We need fresh policies not these old policies which are stifling growth in motherland. Let him take the initiative…..

    • Taura hako Isaac let accept change and move what we want is young blood Tsvangirai hapana nyaya paya?

    • Guys it’s not about policies after policies, we have to remove Mugabe first before talking of anything, pastor mawarire and mutambara vanhu va Bhobho avo. If I may ask where is Mutambara right now, he was just there to cause confusion and give a leverage to Mugabe, the same as this Evans of yours, once he manages to form a political party chete zivai kuti Zanu PF yatohwina. Ask yourself kuti akambotizei and adzokerei, everything for mawarire is stage managed. Muchandifunga

  • I used to sideline you Pastor Mawarire.
    Throw your weights against Tsvangirai if you’re serious.

  • anything to get tht old warthog of the seat …

    • Sims

      What’s important guys is to have our country back from these crooks zanu pf. How can you say Mawarire is crook when he is only saying let’s come and build our nation together.
      Mr Tsvangirirai is an honorable man. But he should man up and keep on fighting.
      It doesn’t matter, how many opposition parties we have in our country, no. What matters are the policies. Have a good policy and you will see us behind you.
      We need future for our children. Ours has already been destroyed by zanu.

  • If asked by who

  • He is a crook working to devide opposition votes and take them to his party zanu pf

  • Shit satanic pastor

  • Makoni Version 2.0

  • Forget it Pastor and support M.R. Tsvangirai. Munozonyara mavhoterwa nevanhu vatatu. After all 2018 is crucial we don’t want to divide the vote

  • mutengesi

  • Tamba neflag 4now pastor, kwavavakuda kuenda kunonyudza

  • Zviroto

  • I see a distraction here

  • Overtaken by Stan Zvorwadza.

  • He wants to split e vote

  • we need a Egineer For president run the country not politicians i mean Saddamm ddnt have all these degrees but check how he developed the country

  • l think is senseless more money in Zimbabwe wasted when more opposition parties try to down ruling party.

  • Lol I will never ask him to run for presidency . He has split personality and very unpredictable not to forget he is a chancer . He lost my vote wen he took off for no valid reason . His life was not even under threat wen he took off .

  • If asked by who? Ndo ZANUPf syndrome iyoyo yekuti the people asked me! If u have presidential ambitions just run! Dont hide behind the people

  • Zuze

  • Aaked by who ziva zvekutsvaka mari yako wosiyana ne vote spliting yawakatumwa neZanu people have been so understanding to you but you want totake us for foolsgara zvako kumba kwako wosiyana nezvenyika

  • If it is the case then hatichamunzwisisa ,vaya vaiti mu CIO vanenge vaireva ichokwadi. If you are a true activist how can you form a political party and continue to split votes. Can’t you see that this is a very big confusion you are bringing to the people of Zimbabwe and the whole world at large. What’s wrong with you, you false pastor, vamwe varikuda kutobatana kuti pawanikwe Mumwe chete who can stand against your boss ( Mugabe) in order to avoid vote splitting,,,,,,,,,. Nonsense MHANI

  • Tsvangirai na bob gedhe gedhe … anongorambirawo wani pachigaro sa bob

  • I have never heard him campaigning against President Mugabe so not sure about him being anti-Mugabe.
    Anongotaura zve corruption, poverty hameno yechi 3 kuti chii ndakanganwa. Anozvitaura achiti ngazvigadziriswe.. not necessarily that the current gvt has to go.

  • Nyoka iyo

  • Pamakaita pakakwana uko kwava kumakata mirai kure mufundisi

  • Hermish Dunga

    thats a far-fetched ambition or dream,he must not be fouled by social media following

  • Adhakwa manje

  • Why does he want to be asked and by who?

  • If God wills let it be

  • Batanayi nevamwe vana svangirai mubvise mugabe

  • He wants to create voter aparthy

  • Why runnin, for the top job, u want to split the votes, join other opposition parties, u could be workin 4 zanu pf ds things u will never knw

  • Another project, problem. People should work up

  • It was obvious sooner or later he was going to say that!!!!