Gold panner ‘murders’ friend

By Richard Muponde

A 35-year-old Gwanda gold panner allegedly fatally struck his colleague with a spade on the head following a misunderstanding that started while they were on their way from a beer drink in Colleen Bawn.

The suspect, Josphat Nkosi of Matobo allegedly struck Aleck Mwinde once on Thursday morning and he died on the spot.

After allegedly committing the crime, he allegedly fled from the scene leaving Mwinde’s body in a pool of blood with the spade on his side.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday confirmed the incident.

He said Nkosi was on the run.

“The pair was coming from a beer drink at Colleen Bawn Bar with one of their unnamed colleague. They left the bar at around 10:30PM on Wednesday going back to Rubicon Mine where they work.

“Along the way Nkosi and the now deceased Mwinde picked up an argument over an undisclosed matter. The misunderstanding went on up to the time they arrived at the mine. However, their colleague went to sleep while the pair proceeded to their tent still arguing,” said Insp Ndebele.

He said while at the tent the misunderstanding degenerated into a scuffle and Nkosi allegedly picked up a spade and hit Mwinde on the head and he died on the spot.

“After striking him he went to their colleague at around 2AM and advised him that he had seriously injured Mwinde and he disappeared from the mine.

“Their colleague didn’t take action that time but waited until 7AM when he went to the tent and discovered the body of Mwinde lying in a pool of blood and a spade on his side. A report was made to the police,” he said.

Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public to solve disputes amicably to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

“Members of the public shouldn’t take the law into their own hands as it leads to unnecessary loss of lives. They should seek counselling from elders or come to the police,” said Insp Ndebele. The Chronicle