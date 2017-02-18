Code sets terms for Tsvangirai, Mujuru

29
1397

By Fungai Kwaramba

Opposition political parties united under the Coalition for Democrats (Code) banner have insisted that MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) interim president Joice Mujuru can only join them on an equal basis.

This comes as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti joined Code on Thursday and vowed that those who want to be persuaded into joining a grand coalition may find themselves isolated from the masses.

Currently, Code has seven political parties — Biti’s PDP, the Dumiso Dabengwa-led Zapu, Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe led by Elton Mangoma (RDZ), Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (Dare), the Zimbabweans United for Democracy (Zunde) and Simba Makoni’s Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn (MKD).

Farai Mbira, who is current chairperson of the alliance, told Code supporters that they still have seats for every political party to join them, albeit on an equal footing.

“Mujuru and Tsvangirai are welcome . . . their seats at the Code table remain . . . but we are all important because every vote counts,” he said.

Speaking after officially joining Code, Biti said while there is no doubt that a grand coalition could give President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF a run for their money, there is need for all opposition parties to put aside their selfish interests and realise that “no political party is bigger than the other”.

“This is a coalition that is not in competition with other opposition parties but we are not going to bow before anyone . . . we are going to work very hard to ensure that next year we give Zanu PF a run for their money . . . ” said Biti.

There is a general feeling that the main opposition leader has a “big brother syndrome”.

Last year, Tsvangirai seemingly slammed the door on, Biti, but embraced Ncube as talks among opposition parties continue to stutter due to personalities differences, infiltration by State security agents as well as personal hatred.

While Biti and company have been running with Code, Mujuru and Tsvangirai have been rallying behind the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera).

Still, there is a feeling among analysts that Mujuru and Tsvangirai offer the opposition parties the brightest chances of ending Mugabe’s 37-yearold rule.

Biti yesterday suggested that some opposition parties were making “selfish considerations.”

Last December, he told the Daily News that he is ready to work with Tsvangirai, with whom he parted company with in 2014 following the MDC’s electoral defeat in 2013 only on equal basis. Daily News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Zuva nezuva inyaya dzematongerwo enyika nxaas ko zvamunogadzirisawo ndezvipi maroads makomba makomba

  • Ngatimirei takadaro zvoita chete

  • aaaah mala equal why and how?

  • Kkkkk madness ndokusaka tait bit n co must go to hell

  • hatineyi nezve code isu save chete

  • nemaruzire anoita Tsvangirai dai achirega zvematongerwo enyika kutambisa nguva yavanhu

  • Dd they say they want to join them?

  • What do these guys smoke

  • equal evanhu vasina kana supporter 1 chaiyo

  • equal kuti vane vanhu here

  • Vana biti havana kana benzi rinosupporter

  • President Mugabe said it nicely.

    A coalition of zeros adds up to zero.

  • please don join those losers otherwise l wont vote

  • Peter fungawo semunhu

  • Now i understand why Grace has the guts to say Mugabe’s corpse will win elections in Zimbabwe. With opposition like that you dont even need rigging.

  • CODE wht is this animal? Biti, simba wake up n see reality al these briefcase parties they dnt even have proper structures u rr insisting on equal footing come on learned gentlemen

  • I’m coming home 2018 to vote Mudhara Morgen.

  • nxaaaa

  • What is Code…a coalition of breakaways. Thats nonsense. They cannot set conditions for MDC-T. Rather they stay like that and not try to set conditions for Tsvangirai who boosts of millions of supporters

  • What ‘re they (code) bringing to the table?

  • who are they we ask?

  • Why should they cry foul over the delay by MDC T. I think its those smaller splinter groups which needs to form a coalition. Zanu PF , MDC T , Code and ZPF its a reasonable number of parties to contest in an election.

  • Let Tsvangirai stand alone and leave the so called CODE that insist on equal footing yet they do not have any support from the people.How can u talk of equal footing with people who have the majority