Zimdef boss Mandizvidza off the hook

By Fungai Lupande

Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) chief executive officer Fredrick Mandizvidza, who is accused of defrauding the parastatal of about $96 000, was removed from remand last week following the State’s failure to give him a trial date.

Mandizvidza (53) was facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was represented by Mr Pisirai Kwenda. Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa removed Mandizvidza from remand and advised State to proceed by way of summons when ready for trial.

It was alleged that on November 11 last year, Mandizvidza connived with a ministry official, and allegedly created a fake document purporting that the trustee of the fund, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo had authorised and approved the purchase of 10 heavy-duty printers worth $95 800.

The court heard that no such authorisation was granted ans no printers were supplied.

The court also heard that while Zimdef has no provisions for personal loans, Mandizvidza and his accomplices processed a loan of $24 000 on October 19 last year. Zimdef lost $119 800 and nothing was recovered. The Herald