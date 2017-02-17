United Bulawayo Hospitals patient kills self by jumping off building

By Nqobile Tshili

A female patient who was admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) died after she allegedly threw herself out through a window of the facility’s third floor on Monday.

Nolini Sibanda (37) becomes the second woman to throw herself to death at the hospital in the last three years.

In 2014, a 20-year-old new mother allegedly killed herself days after giving birth by leaping out of a second floor window at the hospital’s maternity ward.

UBH clinical director Dr Narcisius Dzvanga yesterday confirmed the latest suicide. He said the hospital has handed the case to police for investigation.

“I can only confirm that it happened but I won’t comment further as the matter is under the investigation by law enforcement agents. Her relatives have not even come to my office to discuss it,” said Dr Dzvanga.

He said the hospital was puzzled about how Sibanda committed suicide.

“We don’t know how she managed to do it. We have burglar bars which are still intact. The police are looking into the matter,” he said.

Sources at the hospital said Sibanda had visible uneasiness before disappearing, and apparently throwing herself to the ground.

“She was walking up and down in the ground floor of the building near the benches making noise for other patients.

“She disappeared and one of the hospital superintendents ordered a student nurse to look for her. The nurse found her lying in a pool of blood,” said the source.

“She was not dead but died later from the injuries sustained.”

The source said it became clear that Sibanda had leapt from the third floor as window panes were broken in that area.

The Chronicle could not confirm what she had been admitted at the hospital for, but sources said she was hospitalised with severe head injuries.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the sudden death.

She however referred questions to the hospital.The Chronicle