Mutasa’s Range Rover attached over $26k debt

By Gift Phiri

The High Court Sheriff yesterday stormed the Umwinsdale home of opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) founding member Didymus Mutasa to attach property after he failed to settle a $26 000 lawyers’ debt.

An armoured vehicle and armed officers is what the Sheriff’s department used to collect the civil judgment from the former Speaker of Parliament, who had locked out the Messenger of Court on February 1 when he wanted to attach property over the debt, now repayable with interest and other charges.

The more resolute Sheriff’s deputies returned to Mutasa’s property yesterday to attach property after serving a writ of execution for the $26 919,25 owed to Nyakutombwa Mugabe Legal Counsel.

The law firm represented the former Zanu PF administration secretary in his legal challenge against his 2014 ouster from the ruling party.

The police seized and removed the 81-year-old’s British made, full-sized four-wheel drive sport utility Range Rover SUV to pay the judgment, which is why so many deputies were on hand, an official told the Daily News.

Mutasa — a former minister of State for Presidential Affairs — is known to be argumentative, he added, but not dangerous.

Mutasa yesterday referred questions to his lawyer Douglas Mwonzora, who was not immediately reachable for comment.

The property was attached in the presence of Mutasa’s wife, who watched helplessly as the Sheriff executed his duties. The Range Rover and other household property attached was valued at more than the debt, to satisfy the court judgment.

This came after the lawyers got a default judgment from High Court Justice Felistus Chatukuta last week after Mutasa failed to pitch up in court.

“Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record, it is ordered that the first defendant (Mutasa) be and is hereby ordered to pay the plaintiff the sum of $26 919,25 plus interest on the above amount at the prescribed rate calculated from the date of issue of summons to the date of full and final payment,” the judge ruled, further ordering the ZPF elder to pay costs of the suit.

The problems confronting Mutasa have grown significantly worse ever since the implosion of his ZPF.

In a bombshell that shook both the opposition movement and ordinary Zimbabweans alike, ZPF leader Joice Mujuru announced on Wednesday last week that she had expelled the party’s founding fathers Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, together with five other party heavyweights — on account of them being alleged Zanu PF agents and working to topple her from her interim position.

But no sooner had she completed her briefing than the situation turned into a complete farce, when Mutasa and Gumbo announced at their own press conference that they had similarly expelled Mujuru from ZPF.

Mutasa and Gumbo have since taken control of the party’s affairs after they claimed they were the owners of the fledgling opposition party and its image rights.

In the meantime, Mujuru is said to be mulling changing the name of the party to avoid a messy fight with the former stalwarts, who were among her closest allies during their time in Zanu PF. Daily News