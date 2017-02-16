Model dangles 1,000ft off skyscraper for a shoot with no safety equipment

By Jen Mills | Metro |

A model let someone dangle her a thousand feet in the air from the side of skyscraper to get a good photo.

Viktoria Odintsova, 23, clamboured onto a narrow ledge on the Cayan Tower in Dubai.

After steadying herself for a moment, she puts her trust in a male helper, letting him hold her by one arm as she kicks her feet with the Dubai marina visible far below.

Ms Odintsova, from St Petersburg in Russia, said: ‘I still cannot believe that I did it. Every time I watch this video, my palms get sweaty.’

She posted the video on Instagram for her three million followers, where it quickly went viral, prompting many of her fans to criticise her for performing the stunt without any safety equipment.

They pointed out that she would not have had a chance of surviving if anything had gone wrong.

One user commented: ‘How can you disregard your life like that? If I was your parent I would smack both you and the guy with the beard!’

Another added: ‘Girl you are a disgrace for Intelligence #moron.

‘I hope they banned you for life from Dubaï after that you idiot, you should be boycotted for promoting dangerous behaviour and arrested.’

Other users accused her of copying another young Russian, Angelina Nikolau, 23, who has made headlines around the world with her dangerous selfies taken on top of skyscrapers and other high structures.

The Cayan Tower was the world’s tallest high-rise building with a 90-degree twist when it opened in 2013, although this record has since been beaten by the Shanghai Tower.