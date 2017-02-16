May rejects anti-Trump petition

The British government yesterday rejected a petition that gathered over 1.8 million signatures calling for the UK to withdraw a state visit invitation issued to US president Donald Trump.

“The president of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit,” the government said in a statement responding to the petition.

“We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised.”

“The government said it recognised “the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition.”

British MPs will still debate the issue February 20.

Premier May announced during a trip to Washington last month that Queen Elizabeth II had invited Trump to the UK for a state visit.

The US president accepted the invitation.

While the date for the visit has not been confirmed, according to local media it is likely to be slated for the summer to avoid controversy over whether Trump should address parliament. Politico.