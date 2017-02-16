Driver hailed a hero for blocking police speed camera with boot of his car

A BMW driver has been called a hero after he used the boot of his car to block a speed camera at the side of the road.

Chris Welford spent an hour with his car open in front a van belonging to Cleveland Police in Skelton, North Yorkshire.

He said that he did it after getting caught out by a speed camera on the same stretch of road.

He said: ‘People have been loving it – one person got in touch and said “Not all heroes wear capes”.

‘At one point an unmarked police car came past with two officers inside. But they just looked at me and kept driving.

There was at least one officer in the car but he just ignored me.

‘The police came around later and I was told I was lucky as I could have been done for harassment.

‘But everyone else was beeping their horns and seemed to support me.’

‘They are there a lot, as drivers go down a bank and obviously pick up speed,’ said Chris.

‘When I first passed my test five years ago, I got a ticket there soon after but personally I don’t think it is an area of concern.

‘There was a school there years ago but that was knocked down so I don’t think there is a real need for them to be there, which made it more satisfying.’

However, Inspector Harry Simpson of Cleveland police condemned it as a silly and ‘irresponsible’ stunt.

He said: ‘It is an unpleasant sight to come across the severed limbs of victims and then take on the task of informing families of these victims that their loved one is in a serious condition in hospital – or even worse.

‘Those who do not agree with speed enforcement will no doubt speed themselves.

‘Most members of the community do not want the safety of their children put at risk by the drivers of speeding vehicles,’ he said.