Days after ‘divorce’, Olinda wants Stunner back

31
3935

Popular rapper Desmond Stunner’ Chideme’s estranged wife Olinda Chapel has owned up saying she takes full responsibility for putting her marital problems in the public via Facebook.

In a no-holds barred interview with talk show host – Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa on Tuesday, the businesswoman said if given another chance, she would do things differently.

The mother of three broke down as she spoke of how she had a miscarriage after she found out about her husband’s extra marital affair.

“I’m not trying to defend myself, I’m not trying to say I was right, I’m the victim, I am this, I’m taking complete 100 percent responsibility for my actions,” said Olinda.

“But what my husband did hurt me, he really cut me deep. I’m sorry but I’ll not allow anybody to tell me or dictate how I’m supposed to feel when I’m hurting. What I was doing was sort of giving me some sort of relief,” she explained.

However, she said she still loves Stunner and had hopes of getting back with him.

“This is too fresh and I think Desmond and I are going to talk. We’ll still be in touch and who knows, roads might lead to the same place,” she said.

In the same breath, she admitted that their relationship had ended.

Asked whether she still believes in love or not, Olinda said she was not going to rush into a new relationship jokingly saying she will have to look at the potential lovers’ bank statement first.

Shockingly, Olinda said some of Stunner’s friends want to date her before stating that she will be relocating to the UK where she is a director of a company that deals with recruitment and staffing. The Chronicle

  • She needs help, finish n klaar

  • Hey whatever who cares

    • Ushe

      Nhai nhai!

  • Nonsonso

  • This happens in love life people get emotional

    • Ushe

      No, they get idiotic!

  • The cougar calling her cub back😂😂

  • Who cares sis

  • None of our business

  • wht she needs is help 1st.asti adzokererana na stunner,otherwise she will do it again and again.

  • Vanoda kukiyiwa vese kusarohwa uku

    • Ushe

      Mapenzi, vanotoda Hlanyeni.

  • never cease to amaze i think this chick is not correct upstairs ,she nids counselling ,am not a fan of stunner but the way she is treating this dude ,he must walk away and start a nu life ,no wonder the first marriage collapsed to put it simple shez an idiot

    • Ushe

      Pakuti idiot ndowirirana newe.

  • Uyu anonwa Krango chete mukadzi uyu. Akasapenga this year haapenge futi mirai kah muone.

    • i think she needs help cz kozvoenda kwaipa

    • Ushe

      Shaah, saka unoti kwaari kuita kuita sei ikoku. Akutopenga kare uyu.

  • What are these pple in our lives?

    • Ushe

      Absolutely nothing!

  • Ndipeyiwo “O”# dzangu ♥♥

  • Stunner akuzodyiswa manje, #iniziihangu

  • Selisibhowa , makutibowa , Nehanda dont u hve bettr news to publish ?

  • Take your beautiful, wayward wife youngman

  • Who cares??? Ngatikwanire hatinei nelife yake post better things uko ma elections next year

    • Ushe

      Ini ndongoita zvemahwira. I usually jump straight to the comments section pama article ake.

  • Kurambana kwakuitwa pa social media, aaah zvinhu zvava advanced nowadays.

  • Nhai Nehanda ko inga this is old news wanj kohamuna new ones

  • This woman is beautiful besides the weight,Stunner bcarful m comin to get her

    • Ushe

      Asi mukati muzere masvosve.

  • Honestly ini m actually upset kuti varamba coz achatifadza pa FB ndiani nhai? Vanwe tanga tatojaira #keepingupwiththechidemes

    • Ushe

      Kuita keeping up with tsvina idzodzo?