Beyoncé’s gold 2017 Grammy Awards gown mishap

The 35-year-old powerhouse announced she is pregnant with twins earlier this month, but the musician’s growing baby bump caused problems for fashion designer Peter Dundas, who designed the showstopping ensemble she adorned onstage to perform ‘Love Drought’ at the star studded bash, which took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday, because he had to tailor the dress at each fitting to cover her stomach.

Speaking about the vocalist, who also has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with husband Jay Z and the unique creation to Vogue.com, the creative mastermind said: “It’s particular mainly because her measurements were constantly changing.”

And the entrepreneur found it “challenging” keeping the news Beyoncé was pregnant a secret.

He explained: “And also keeping it a secret from my collaborators became increasingly challenging as she grew.”

And the ‘Run The World’ hitmaker, who recruited the help of Peter to design the outfits for her 2013 ‘Mrs. Carter’ tour handpicked the mogul again for the musical extravaganza because she knew he was going solo and wanted to be the first person to adorn his collection. He continued: “Beyoncé and I have a long working relationship. I think she wanted someone she trusted and connected with on several levels, and felt the ‘Lemonade’ dress had particularly been that.