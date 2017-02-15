A few working days before bonus strike.

On Monday 20 February 2017 we begin our job action demanding the release of bonus dates. The employer has remained silent on details of when and how our outstanding 2016 bonus will be paid.

We have since notified our employer of our intention to express our disgust with the irresponsible behaviour of the employer. In line with section 65 of the new constitution we have a right to engage in job action. That right cannot be withdrawn by an act or any statutory instrument, thus our strike is justifiable and legitimate.

We urge all teachers to brace up for the 20th of February strike. The job action will send a clear message to the heartless employer who is also government that Teachers’ issues and the welfare of all the poor must be prioritised or this country can become ungovernable.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, (ARTUZ), also stands in solidarity with doctors who commenced their strike on February 15.

We will not be moved by the empty threats that we have been receiving from both the Civil Service Commission and desperate state agents.

Todakudyawo.

ARTUZ INFORMATION DEPARTMENT.

0776129336, 0775643192