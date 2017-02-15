Taking on Trump: Is the US facing a constitutional crisis?

Donald Trump says he is defending the United States from terrorism – but a “so-called judge” is “making the job very difficult”.

But the judge – in halting the president’s controversial executive order on immigration – said he was making sure President Trump’s actions follow the law.

That sets two theoretically equal branches of the government against one another – and could bring about a crisis.

What’s at stake?

The separation of powers is crucial to understanding how the US is governed.

The country’s constitution established its treasured system of checks and balances – where the different branches of government hold equal authority and offset one another.

The federal government’s power is split into three distinct parts – the executive branch, which includes the president and his cabinet; the legislative branch, Congress, which makes the laws; and the judiciary.

This works well most of the time, with each branch co-operating with the next.

But with the president in open conflict with another branch, there are fears that an impasse could be reached.

That could lead to a constitutional crisis – a scenario in which the situation cannot be resolved – particularly after Mr Trump seemed to openly question the judge’s authority.

The President’s hostility toward the rule of law is not just embarrassing, it is dangerous,” Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, from the Senate judiciary committee, said.

“He seems intent on precipitating a constitutional crisis.”

Is a judge really the equal of the president?

There are about 700 federal district judges in the US – the type facing down the president’s order.

Unlike state court judges, these men and women are part of the federal court system – along with the Supreme Court and the Courts of Appeals.

Day to day, it’s the 94 District Courts which deal with interpretation of US laws, treaties, and public officials – powers devolved to them from the Supreme Court.