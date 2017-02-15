Daunting week for Chitembwe

By Grace Chingoma

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is juggling a busy schedule this week, preparing for the Champions League reverse match against Lioli on Sunday and attending CAF A licence which resumed on Monday at the ZIFA Village.

The 2016 Coach of the Year and his assistant Mark Mathe are attending the second module of CAF Licence, which runs for two weeks but the duo have been granted a special request to train the team every day and then report back for school.

Yesterday, Chitembwe joined his players as they resumed training after they returned home on Monday night from Maseru.

The domestic champions are seeking a victory at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday after a goalless draw with the Lesotho side.

“It is tough this week, but our CAF instructors requested our programme and they have accommodated us. So every day we would be coming here for training for two hours and then rush back to ZIFA Village until Sunday.

“It is hectic but it has to be done,” said Chitembwe.

The coach said everyone is focussed on the weekend’s match.

Ronald Pfumbidzai and Dennis Dauda received some knocks in Saturday’s game and the coach decided to rest them.

“I am happy with the attitude and work being put in by the boys since we re-grouped. We got the result we wanted in Lesotho and we are happy that Josta (Joel Ngodzo) and Kudzi (Nyamufukudza) are now cleared and will be able to play on Sunday.

“It is always good to have your best players. We want to finish them off on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.”

Chitembwe said he decided to give Hardlife Zvirekwi some rest as he has been active with the national team since the local season ended last November.

“Hardy, we have given him time off to rest after two months with national team. It is good for his fitness and health to rest.

“Ronald is a warrior, just like Dennis. They rested today (yesterday) to recover from knocks they got in Maseru but will definitely play on Sunday.”

CAPS United were joined by chief striker Leonard Tsipa, who was not part of the team which travelled to Maseru, following his de-registration by the club after going AWOL last month.

Also joining the players at training yesterday was the former Dynamos duo of Sydney Linyama and Farai Mupasiri, who are trying their luck at the club.

The two players briefly had some drills during training but were restricted to the sidelines for the larger part of training session.

Linyama was released by the Glamour Boys following the expiry of his contract last month.

Forward Farai Mupasiri, who has struggled with his game, last played football eight months ago when he was deemed excess baggage by DeMbare.

“They just came here for training and our football environment is very small such that you cannot turn down a player,” said Chitembwe.

“We have signed all our players we need and maybe we will add new players in June if the need arises.”

The duo refused to comment about their job-hunting prospects. Linyama also tried his luck at Premiership newboys Yadah Stars but was rejected by the Harare side.

FC Platinum forward Makai ‘Jecha’ Kawashu is also on assessment at the Green Machine. FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said they are looking at loaning the player.

“He is still part of the club, but we are working on loaning him out to another club, preferably a club based in Zvishavane.

“He hasn’t informed us if he has found a club yet, but he still has six months running on his contract,” said Chizondo. The Herald